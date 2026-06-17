Clare Brennan Examines The Legal Risks Of Workplace World Cup Sweepstake In City AM

Clare’s comments were published in City AM, 10 June 2026, and can be seen here.

Clare Brennan, Partner in our Corporate and Commercial department, examines the potential legal risks arising from workplace World Cup sweepstakes, which are often seen as harmless team‑building activities.

While these competitions are common during major sporting events, they may fall within the scope of gambling under UK law and can give rise to legal and regulatory issues if not properly managed.

Clare highlights that the key concern is not the sweepstake itself, but how it operates in practice. Employers should ensure that participation is entirely voluntary and that no employee feels pressured to take part, particularly where individuals may have cultural, religious or personal objections to gambling.

The article also explores how seemingly light‑hearted activities can escalate into workplace tensions or disputes. Disagreements over results, behaviour linked to alcohol consumption, or strong team allegiances may increase the risk of conflict, inappropriate conduct or even harassment claims if not carefully managed.

Finally, Clare emphasises employers’ broader duty of care, noting that such activities can expose underlying issues such as exclusion or discrimination. A proactive and thoughtful approach is therefore essential to ensure workplace initiatives remain inclusive, respectful and compliant with employment law.

Read the full article on the City AM website, [external link].