Navigating The SQE: A Personal Perspective On The New Regime

The Solicitors Qualifying Examination represents one of the most demanding assessment regimes for aspiring solicitors in England and Wales. What makes this centralised examination system so challenging, and how can candidates best prepare for its rigorous two-stage process that tests both legal knowledge and practical skills?

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Having recently completed the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), I can confidently say that they are among the most demanding and rigorous assessment regimes I have ever undertaken. I am certainly not alone in that view; almost everyone who has attempted the SQE speaks of the intense pressure, study fatigue and occasional burnout that accompanies the process. Yet when I finally opened my results and saw that I had passed, the euphoria was incomparable – simply no other feeling has ever come close.

Introduced in 2021, the SQE replaced the traditional route of law degree, LPC and training contract. Inspired partly by the US bar exam model, the new centralised system aims to address inconsistent standards and reduce barriers to entry. To qualify under this regime, candidates must pass SQE1 and SQE2, and complete two years of Qualifying Work Experience.

SQE1 is a formidable challenge. It comprises two full days of examinations, each involving five-hour sittings of multiple-choice questions. The breadth of material is vast: Business Practice, Criminal Law, Civil Law, Tort, Contract, Trusts, Administrative Law, Legal Services, Property Practice, Land Law, Wills and Estates, and Professional Conduct and Ethics. The sheer volume can feel overwhelming – an almost endless list of topics requiring detailed understanding and the ability to apply knowledge quickly under intense time pressure.

It is therefore unsurprising how few people pass SQE 1. For perspective, the July 2025 pass rate was 41%, meaning that of the 5851 candidates, only 2399 passed.

Passing SQE1 unlocks progression to SQE2, which shifts the focus from knowledge to practical legal skills: legal writing, drafting, research, case analysis, advocacy, interviewing and advising. SQE2 spans five days of assessments, split between oral and written components. Two days test oral skills, while the remaining three assess written skills.

In contrast to SQE1, I found SQE2 to be more engaging and closely aligned with the realities of everyday legal practice. The assessments require not only a solid foundation of legal knowledge but also the ability to think like a solicitor – to advise clients clearly, structure arguments persuasively, and produce practical, solution- focused work. That said, the exams remain highly challenging, demanding sustained concentration, resilience, and adaptability across the full duration of the assessment period.

Overall, the SQE marks a significant shift in how solicitors qualify in England and Wales. While it succeeds in creating a more standardised and skills-focused assessment, it also introduces a level of intensity that should not be underestimated.

A Rewarding Journey – And My Advice to Future Candidates

Despite the aforementioned pressures, the SQE is ultimately deeply rewarding.

Passing it is not just an academic achievement; it is a genuine milestone that reflects determination, discipline and professional growth. The moment you receive that “Pass” confirmation is one you will never forget.

For anyone preparing to embark on the SQE journey, my advice is simple:

Start Early – The more preparation work you can complete in advance of the exams, the more confident you will feel. Early groundwork pays dividends; Practice MCQs – For SQE1, becoming comfortable with the multiple-choice format is essential. There is a wealth of practice material available, and regular exposure builds both speed and accuracy; Be consistent – It is all too easy to ease off when life gets busy. I committed to a fixed number of study hours each week and stuck to it without fail; consistency is what carries you through; and Talk and practice with peers – Collaboration is invaluable. Your peers will almost certainly know something you don’t, and shared discussion often unlocks understanding far more quickly than solitary study.

The SQE is tough – but it is absolutely achievable, and the sense of accomplishment at the end makes every hour of preparation worthwhile.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.