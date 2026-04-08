The Extra Mile—an Easter Story

I have a young friend – well, young in comparison to me – who came to this country from Brazil. He didn't have a word of English but he was determined to be the very best he could be, however hard.

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Hands up. I am biased. I am proud. And I am about to show off.

I have a young friend – well, young in comparison to me – who came to this country from Brazil. He didn’t have a word of English but he was determined to be the very best he could be, however hard. He learnt the language and lived the culture at school and in menial jobs. Whatever work he did, whether it was cleaning or cooking, retail or front of house, he was always promoted within a short period of time. It was second nature for him to roll up his sleeves, use his initiative, and go that extra mile. Always.

And smart people could see his potential.

And I know this sounds too good to be true, but he is the most gorgeous person you could meet.

Lessons for employers

What is he doing now? Unsurprisingly he is going from strength to strength. He has secured himself an apprenticeship in facilities management. He has just been nominated for an award by his workplace as a brand ambassador because his consistent performance, professionalism and positive impact set him apart. I am so proud of him.

So what do we take from this Easter tale? In the workplace, it means looking beyond a CV, beyond a job title, and beyond first impressions. The best employers are the ones who spot potential, nurture it, and celebrate it when it flourishes. They are the ones who give someone a chance, invest in their development, and recognise their achievements along the way. My friend’s story is proof that when an employer takes the time to see what someone is truly capable of, the rewards are remarkable; for the individual, for the team, and for the business.

Look for the extraordinary in the ordinary

So this Easter, take a moment to look around your workplace. Who is quietly going the extra mile? Who deserves to be recognised? Who just needs someone to believe in them? You might be surprised by the extraordinary talent already on your doorstep. Sometimes, the greatest success stories start with the simplest act of giving someone a chance.

Happy Easter.

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