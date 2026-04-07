NI Breaks New Ground With Paid Miscarriage Leave From 6 April (Podcast)

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Northern Ireland is set to become the first part of the UK to introduce statutory paid miscarriage leave from 6 April 2026. In this episode, Emmie and Johanna break down the new regulations and what employers need to do before April 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]