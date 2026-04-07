NI Breaks New Ground With Paid Miscarriage Leave From 6 April (Podcast)

Northern Ireland is set to become the first part of the UK to introduce statutory paid miscarriage leave...

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Northern Ireland is set to become the first part of the UK to introduce statutory paid miscarriage leave from 6 April 2026. In this episode, Emmie and Johanna break down the new regulations and what employers need to do before April 2026.

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