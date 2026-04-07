End Of The 2025/26 Tax Year – Dates For The Diary

With the 2025/26 tax year ending on 5th April 2026, we have provided a summary of the upcoming employment tax deadlines.

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With the 2025/26 tax year ending on 5th April 2026, we have provided a summary of the upcoming employment tax deadlines.

What is due? Deadline1 Form P60s – Year-end earnings summary to be provided to employees. 31 May 2026 Short term business visitors (STBV) – Report must be submitted to HMRC by this date (this is a PAYE concession where business travellers into the UK are covered by a relevant double tax treaty). 31 May 2026 STBV Appendix 8 special arrangement – RTI annual return submission and payment deadline (this is a PAYE relaxation where business travellers into the UK are subject to PAYE). 31 May 2026 PAYE Settlement Agreement – Application for items first covered in 2025/26. 5 July 2026 Termination payment reporting – Taxable termination payments (and benefits on termination) are required to be reported to HMRC. 6 July 2026 Form P11D – Benefits and expenses summary to be submitted to HMRC and a copy provided to employees. 6 July 2026 Form P11D(b) – Class 1A NIC form to be submitted to HMRC. 6 July 2026 Employment Related Securities reporting – Report must be submitted to HMRC by this date (including any required nil returns). 6 July 2026 Reporting of EMI option grants during 2025/26. 6 July 2026 Payment of Class 1A NIC – Payment must clear HMRC’s account by this date. 22 July 2026 Payment of Class 1B NIC – Payment must clear HMRC’s account by this date. 22 October 2026

Other important changes from 6 April 2026

The new rules affecting businesses who use umbrella companies come in to force, as detailed here: Umbrella company tax compliance changes effective 6 April 2026.

There is also an expansion the tax-advantaged “Enterprise Management Incentive” (or EMI) option scheme, with increased thresholds allowing much wider participation, as detailed here: Budget 2025 reveals significant expansions to EMI – can you now qualify?

Footnote

1. Assuming electronic submission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.