Alternatives To Pay Rises: How Employers Can Retain Staff In A Challenging Market

For many employers, particularly SMEs, the pressure to retain good people is running ahead of what the payroll can support. Salary increases commit a business to ongoing cost, and in a period of squeezed margins and economic uncertainty, that is a commitment many cannot responsibly make. The question, then, is how to keep valued employees engaged and motivated when a pay rise is not the answer.

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For many employers, particularly SMEs, the pressure to retain good people is running ahead of what the payroll can support. Salary increases commit a business to ongoing cost, and in a period of squeezed margins and economic uncertainty, that is a commitment many cannot responsibly make. The question, then, is how to keep valued employees engaged and motivated when a pay rise is not the answer.

Pay is only one part of what employees value. Expectations have changed significantly in recent years, with greater focus on overall reward, flexibility, and long-term career prospects. A well-structured approach to non-pay benefits can be just as effective as a salary increase, and in some cases more so. The key is ensuring that whatever is offered is designed carefully, legally sound, and communicated well.

One-off payments can provide flexibility without long-term commitment

Discretionary bonuses, cost-of-living payments and retention bonuses all offer a way to recognise contribution or respond to external pressures without locking in future cost. Unlike salary increases, one-off payments do not form part of an employee’s ongoing contractual entitlement, which gives employers considerably more flexibility.

That flexibility, however, depends entirely on how these arrangements are documented and communicated. Employers should ensure that employment contracts expressly reserve the right to withhold or vary bonus payments, and that any bonus-related language avoids wording that implies a guaranteed minimum. Critically, payments made repeatedly and without clear qualification can harden into a contractual entitlement through conduct, regardless of what the contract says. Communicating in writing each time a payment is made, confirming its discretionary nature and the basis on which it has been awarded, is one of the most straightforward ways to protect against that risk.

A stronger benefits package can be more valuable than salary alone

Employees place real value on benefits that support their health, wellbeing and work-life balance, and many can be delivered more cost-effectively than an equivalent salary increase. Additional annual leave, private medical insurance, income protection, enhanced parental leave and employee assistance programmes are all areas where investment tends to have a strong impact on retention and morale.

Salary sacrifice arrangements are also worth considering, though they need to be implemented correctly to be legally effective. A valid salary sacrifice requires a formal written variation to the employee’s contract of employment, reducing contractual pay in exchange for the relevant benefit. Employers must also ensure that the arrangement does not take any employee’s cash earnings below the National Minimum Wage, which is a common pitfall where lower-paid staff are included in a scheme without sufficient review. Where these requirements are met, salary sacrifice can meaningfully increase the value of a package without increasing gross payroll cost.

Flexibility is one of the most valued things an employer can offer

Hybrid working and adjusted hours are now widely expected across many sectors, and for a significant proportion of the workforce, flexibility ranks above salary when choosing where to work. Where an employer can genuinely offer this, it represents a meaningful competitive advantage that costs relatively little to provide.

Employers should be aware that since April 2024, employees have had the right to request flexible working from their first day of employment, and can make two requests in any twelve-month period. Requests must be handled through the statutory process, considered seriously, and responded to in writing within two months. Refusing a request without following the correct procedure, or without one of the prescribed statutory reasons, exposes the business to employment tribunal claims. Having a clear flexible working policy and a consistent approach to how requests are handled is therefore not just good practice but a legal requirement.

Some businesses are also exploring compressed hours and four-day working models. These arrangements can work well, but they need to be structured carefully to ensure that service delivery, productivity, and employment obligations including holiday pay calculations and working time compliance are properly managed.

Clear progression can be more powerful than a pay increase

The value of career development is frequently underestimated. Structured pathways, investment in training, and genuine opportunities for progression can be powerful incentives to stay, particularly for ambitious employees thinking about the longer term. Organisations that cannot offer a meaningful answer to the question of where someone could be in three years tend to lose people even where pay is broadly competitive.

From an employment law perspective, access to development opportunities must be applied fairly and consistently. Employers should document the criteria against which progression decisions are made and ensure those criteria are applied uniformly across the workforce. Where progression is linked to future earnings or seniority, inconsistency in how opportunities are offered can give rise to equal pay or discrimination claims, particularly where patterns emerge along gender, age or other protected characteristic lines. Clear, documented criteria provide both a framework for fair decision-making and a defensible basis if decisions are ever questioned.

Targeted measures can protect against losing key individuals

For employees in critical roles, a more tailored approach may be appropriate. Retention bonuses, deferred incentive arrangements and project-based rewards can all be effective where there is a real risk of losing someone at a pivotal moment for the business. For owner-managed businesses or those with longer-term growth ambitions, it is also worth considering whether equity participation or share incentive arrangements might be appropriate for senior individuals, as these can align personal and commercial interests in a way that standard benefits packages cannot.

Whatever form these arrangements take, the documentation needs to be robust. Any repayment or clawback provision, such as a requirement to repay a retention bonus if the employee leaves within a specified period, must be clearly drafted and proportionate if it is to be enforceable. Employers should take legal advice on how such clauses are worded, as poorly drafted clawback provisions are frequently unenforceable, either because they constitute an unlawful deduction from wages or because the repayment obligation is not clearly triggered by the circumstances in question. Getting this right at the outset is considerably less costly than pursuing a dispute after someone has left.

A coherent strategy matters as much as the individual measures

Introducing benefits or incentives on an ad hoc basis carries its own risks. A piecemeal approach can create inconsistency across the workforce, and employees will notice what others are receiving. Perceived unfairness, even where none is intended, can undermine the goodwill that these measures are designed to create.

The more effective approach is to consider reward as a whole: what the business can genuinely afford, what its people actually value, and how any measures can be applied consistently and in a way that is defensible if questioned. This requires some upfront thought, but it produces better outcomes and fewer complications. Reviewing and updating contracts, policies and handbooks to reflect any new arrangements before they are rolled out is an important step that is often overlooked in the urgency of implementation.

How these decisions are communicated is just as important as the decisions themselves

Employees are far more likely to respond positively to non-pay measures where the business’s position is explained clearly and honestly. A transparent account of why a pay increase is not possible, accompanied by a genuine offer of something else of value, tends to land better than either silence or a package presented without context.

Difficulties tend to arise where expectations are not managed, particularly around discretionary arrangements where the scope for misunderstanding is highest. Clear written communication at the outset, setting out what is being offered and on what basis, is one of the simplest things an employer can do to prevent issues developing later. Where arrangements involve conditions or clawback provisions, those terms should be summarised in plain language as well as set out in full in the relevant documentation.

How Buckles can help

Our employment team regularly advises employers on how to structure reward and retention packages where traditional pay increases are not an option. We support clients in designing and documenting bonus arrangements, implementing salary sacrifice schemes, reviewing flexible working policies, and ensuring that contracts and policies accurately reflect the approach being taken.

If you are considering how to retain key staff in the current climate, our team would be pleased to discuss the options available to your business. Please get in touch with a member of the employment team to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.