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25 June 2026

Voices For Change: Better Mental Health For Everyone With James Sale And Sarah Henchoz (Podcast)

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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Justin Farrance speaks with James Sale, deputy CEO of United for Global Mental Health, and Sarah Henchoz, A&O Shearman partner and global head of employment, about their partnership to advance global mental health.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Sarah Henchoz and Justin Farrance
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Sarah Henchoz’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular:
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This episode includes a reference to suicide. Please engage in the way that feels right for you or browse other episodes here.

In this episode of Voices for Change, A&O Shearman senior manager, Justin Farrance, speaks to James Sale, deputy CEO of United for Global Mental Health (UnitedGMH), and Sarah Henchoz, partner and global head of employment at A&O Shearman and global well-being advisory board member. UnitedGMH is A&O Shearman’s global social impact partner and James and Sarah look ahead to what the partnership hopes to achieve.

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James makes a compelling case for greater investment in mental health—politically and financially. 12 billion working days are lost to depression and anxiety each year, while governments only allocate 2% of their health budget to mental health on average. James gives us examples of how UnitedGMH works to influence positive change—from hosting world leaders at the UN General Assembly to campaigning for legislative change across the world.

Sarah is an A&O Shearman partner and an experienced advocate for mental health with roles on our well-being advisory board, in our mental health advocate community and as a senior sponsor for MindForward Alliance. She acknowledges that business leaders have a responsibility to set an example and create a supportive culture. Sarah talks us through some key well-being initiatives at the firm and explains how A&O Shearman networks with other organizations to share knowledge and constantly improve.

Mental health is one of the central issues of our time. This episode is essential listening for anyone curious about how legislation, policy, and funding can support lasting, systemic change. It is also useful for business leaders who are working to create a culture that supports mental well-being.

Voices for Change is a podcast series spotlighting personal stories, leadership journeys, and the power of inclusive thinking in business. Through candid conversations with clients, colleagues, and thought leaders, the series explores how diverse perspectives drive responsible decision-making and long-term success. Designed for people committed to building responsible businesses, each episode offers inspiration and practical insights for shaping a future with equal opportunity for all.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Sarah Henchoz
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