Uncapped Unfair Dismissal Compensation: Why Incentive Pay Now Drives The Real Risk In Senior Exits

For years, most employers have had a reasonably settled way of assessing unfair dismissal risk. Even where a dispute became contentious, there was usually a degree of predictability about the potential value of the claim.

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For years, most employers have had a reasonably settled way of assessing unfair dismissal risk. Even where a dispute became contentious, there was usually a degree of predictability about the potential value of the claim. That predictability did not remove the legal complexity, but it did shape how organisations approached difficult exits, managed expectations, and made commercial decisions about settlement versus litigation. However, that balance is shifting.

Reforms contained in the Employment Rights Act 2025 remove the statutory cap on the compensatory award for unfair dismissal. Once that ceiling disappears, the legal and financial dynamics of an unfair dismissal claim change substantially. Employers may find that cases which would once have been contained within a familiar bracket become harder to price, more difficult to resolve quickly, and more likely to escalate into a prolonged dispute.

This is not simply a story about larger awards. It is about a wider and more uncertain risk profile, particularly for senior employees or high earners whose remuneration is not built around basic salary alone.

Why the removal of the cap matters, even with existing tribunal safeguards

Unfair dismissal compensation is not designed to punish employers. It remains compensatory in nature, meaning the tribunal’s focus is still on the financial loss caused by the dismissal itself. That assessment is shaped by familiar principles. The employee is expected to mitigate their loss by seeking alternative work, and compensation will not ordinarily extend beyond what is reasonably attributable to the unfair dismissal. Tribunals can also reduce awards where the evidence supports it, including where an employee’s conduct contributed to their dismissal or where the employer can show the same outcome would have occurred even if a fair process had been followed.

Those safeguards still matter. Employers will continue to defend claims successfully, and the removal of the cap does not change the fact that compensation must be justified by evidence.

The change is that the upper boundary is no longer fixed. Without a statutory ceiling, the value of a claim becomes far more dependent on the individual employee’s circumstances and the way their remuneration package is structured. That affects not only what a tribunal might award at the end of the process, but also how the claim is negotiated and managed from the outset.

Once the potential exposure becomes less predictable, the commercial dynamics of settlement and litigation change. Employees may feel more willing to litigate and less inclined to settle early, particularly where they can point to substantial income streams that sit outside salary. Employers, meanwhile, may face greater pressure to settle sooner, not because they believe the claim is stronger, but because the consequences of losing are harder to quantify and potentially more difficult to absorb.

Incentive pay is where many claims will be won or lost

For many senior employees, salary is only part of the overall picture. Total earnings may be significantly influenced by annual bonuses, commission arrangements, deferred cash awards, long-term incentive plans, or share-based remuneration. In some cases, those incentives represent the largest proportion of the package and the element most closely linked to retention, performance, and long-term commitment to the business.

Historically, these aspects of reward have sometimes been treated as peripheral in unfair dismissal disputes. While they were capable of being argued, the practical question often became whether it was worth the time and complexity of trying to prove them. In many cases, even where an employee had a credible argument, the existence of a cap meant that the incentive pay element did not change the end result in any meaningful way.

With the cap removed, that calculation shifts. The remuneration structure is no longer a background detail. In many cases, it will become the centre of gravity.

Employees bringing claims may try to present incentive pay as a realistic and foreseeable part of their financial loss. In bonus disputes, that often leads to disagreement about whether a bonus was genuinely a matter of discretion, or whether the way it operated in practice created a reasonable expectation of payment. Employers may rely on contractual wording that reserves the right to reduce or withhold bonuses, particularly where schemes are designed to be flexible in changing market conditions. Employees, on the other hand, may point to patterns of historic payments, performance ratings, objective setting processes, and the absence of any meaningful warning that an award might not be paid.

What makes these arguments more impactful in an uncapped environment is not only the sums involved, but the leverage they create. A disputed bonus can materially change the claimed value of the case and may increase pressure on employers to settle, even where they believe the claim is defensible.

Equity, vesting schedules, and “leaver” status can significantly inflate risk

For employees with share-based remuneration, the potential for dispute can be even more pronounced. Equity awards often vest over time, sometimes with cliff vesting points approaching, and the difference between a vested and forfeited award can be substantial.

When a dismissal is challenged, the dispute can quickly expand beyond whether the dismissal itself was fair. It can become a dispute about what would probably have happened next. Where vesting is near, employees may argue that, had they not been dismissed, they would have remained in employment long enough for the award to vest, and that the loss of that value is part of the compensatory picture.

Much can then turn on plan rules and leaver provisions, particularly where schemes distinguish between categories such as good leavers and bad leavers. Those categories are often designed to protect the scheme’s commercial purpose, but they can produce stark outcomes when applied during a contested exit. Employers may understandably take the position that leaver status is determined contractually, and that forfeiture is the natural consequence of dismissal. However, where a dismissal is found unfair, employees may argue that the resulting forfeiture should not be treated as an inevitable outcome, and that it is part of the loss flowing from an unfair process.

Even if an employer ultimately has strong arguments, these disputes are rarely clean and technical. They pull senior decision-makers into the process, raise sensitive questions about internal decision-making, and require careful handling of evidence and disclosure.

Why employers can be exposed even when the documents appear robust

Many incentive arrangements are drafted with wide discretion and strong employer protections. Employers may therefore assume that bonus and equity disputes will be short-lived, particularly where the documentation is clear on the employer’s rights. In practice, the position can be more complicated.

Tribunal claims often turn on credibility and evidence as much as contract terms. Once an unfair dismissal claim is in play, it becomes easier for an employee to argue that they lost income they were likely to receive, and harder for an employer to dismiss that argument if the documentation and rationale are weak or inconsistent. That is particularly true where managers have historically presented incentives as part of the expected reward package, or where discretionary decision-making has not been properly recorded.

In many cases, the real vulnerability is not the incentive plan itself. It is the employer’s ability to tell a coherent and consistent story about performance, expectations, and decision-making. If an employee is described as underperforming, but the records show strong appraisals, positive feedback, and no formal performance management process, it becomes significantly harder to argue that incentive pay was unlikely to be earned.

This is why uncapped compensation should be understood as both a legal and an evidential shift. Employers who cannot evidence their decision-making clearly may find that their position weakens over time, even if they believe they acted reasonably.

Process errors now carry greater financial consequences

Most employers are aware that fair process matters in dismissal. They also know that tribunals do not expect perfection. The practical problem is that, when compensation is uncapped, even modest procedural errors can carry a larger financial consequence.

A flawed process can increase the risk of liability, narrow the arguments available to reduce compensation, and make the outcome harder to predict. It can also encourage employees to pursue the claim longer, particularly where the potential value is high. In many cases, the cost of a process failure is not just the prospect of paying compensation, but the broader disruption and management time involved in defending a claim which has become strategically difficult to contain.

This is especially relevant for senior exits where performance and conduct concerns are difficult to document neatly. The more subjective the decision-making, the more important it becomes to record reasoning and ensure consistent treatment.

Claim timelines can add to uncertainty and pressure

Disputes take time, and early conciliation can extend the period before a claim is even issued. That period can be uncomfortable for employers, who may be trying to close a difficult chapter and move forward. For employees, however, the time can be used to strengthen a narrative and refine the evidence supporting a high-value loss claim, especially where incentive pay is involved.

In practice, employers should assume that claimants will increasingly treat time as part of the strategy. Where there is substantial variable pay in issue, employees may be more willing to take matters further rather than settling quickly, because the potential upside is no longer curtailed by a cap.

How employers can manage this risk in a practical way

The most effective response to uncapped compensation is not panic, and it is not an overly defensive approach to exits. It is preparation, governance, and consistency.

Employers should begin by identifying where the exposure sits. For most organisations, it will not be evenly spread across the workforce. It will be concentrated in roles where variable reward forms a large proportion of total earnings, and where the loss of future incentives can be presented as significant.

Bonus and commission schemes should be reviewed to ensure that their operation is consistent with their wording, that performance expectations are communicated clearly, and that decision-making can be explained. Where discretion exists, employers should be able to evidence how it is exercised and what factors are taken into account. A system that appears to function as a near-automatic entitlement in practice may become difficult to defend as purely discretionary when it is challenged.

Equity arrangements should be checked for alignment between scheme rules, employment documentation, and real-world practice. Employers should also consider how leaver status is determined and recorded, particularly where it has major financial consequences.

Performance management documentation deserves particular attention. Employers do not need to create paper trails for their own sake. However, where the business later needs to justify why an employee was dismissed and why incentive rewards were unlikely, the strength of the documentary evidence often determines the outcome. Clear appraisal records, properly managed concerns, and consistency in messaging can make the difference between a defensible exit and a difficult dispute.

Finally, organisations should take early advice where a high-value exit is contemplated. In many cases, the strategic decisions made at the beginning of a process shape how manageable the risk remains. That includes how the procedure is structured, how communications are handled, and how incentive entitlements are treated while employment continues.

A strategic shift, not just a compensation shift

Removing the cap on unfair dismissal compensation changes the economics of workplace disputes. It increases potential value for some claimants, but more importantly, it increases uncertainty for employers and gives greater leverage to employees whose remuneration includes complex incentive structures.

For organisations with senior employees on significant bonus and equity packages, the most substantial risk is not simply the possibility of “higher awards”. It is the increased likelihood of disputes in which incentive pay becomes the focal point, and procedural missteps turn what might have been a contained exit into a high-stakes claim.

Employers who respond early, by tightening governance around performance, reward decision-making, and documentation, will be better placed to manage this evolving risk environment with confidence and consistency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.