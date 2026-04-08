Police Sacks 50 Keyboard Jammers Who Faked Working From Home

The Times reports that more than fifty police officers and civilian staff have been dismissed over the past three years for faking home-working when they are otherwise engaged – in the gym, on the golf course and similar.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

Article Insights

Anita Vadgama’s articles from didlaw are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in United Kingdom

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Law Firm industries

The Times reports that more than fifty police officers and civilian staff have been dismissed over the past three years for faking home-working when they are otherwise engaged – in the gym, on the golf course and similar. The way they manage to do this is by jamming something heavy on their keyboard which makes it look as though they are present and typing.

An inquiry found that in Durham Constabulary, a former detective working on investigations into serious crime pressed the “i” key more than 16,000 times on the morning of 3 December 2024. He allegedly retired before he could be dismissed for misconduct.

Another officer from Avon and Somerset was summarily dismissed at a misconduct hearing after she had been discovered holding down the keys on her laptop with a picture frame.

Anti-corruption investigators for Greater Manchester Police received a tip off that staff working from home were truanting. Using keystroke software which detects unusual keyboard activity, 28 people were found to be “key jamming”. Random objects including staplers and cans of fizzy drink were used to weigh down keys so that staff could fake that they were working when they were not.

The irony will be lost on no-one that the police used anti-corruption officers to detect corrupt practices in forces across the country. A Freedom of Information request established that this issue is prevalent across the UK.

Police officers have no rights to claim unfair dismissal. They are not covered by statute for this but they do have protection against discrimination.

Those heading investigations into this form of misconduct are quite right when they suggest that this practice has no place in the police force and undermines the trust that the public places in the police.

Employers are entitled, provided adequate investigation takes place, to dismiss for dishonesty. Dishonesty goes to the root of the employment contract and is a fundamental breach. Following a correct and fair procedure is vital but any employees participating in this sort of deception will find little favour with Employment Tribunals when they have brought about their own misfortune.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.