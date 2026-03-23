ARTICLE
23 March 2026

Introduction To Trade Union Recognition And Access To Workplaces: What You Need To Know (Video)

GC
Gatehouse Chambers

Contributor

Gatehouse Chambers logo
Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
Explore Firm Details
Join Lauren Godfrey and David Lipson in this webinar on what you need to know on trade union recognition and access to workplaces. The following is covered in this webinar...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lauren Godfrey and David Lipson
Gatehouse Chambers are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)

Join Lauren Godfrey and David Lipson in this webinar on what you need to know on trade union recognition and access to workplaces. The following is covered in this webinar:

  • What is Trade Union Recognition?
  • How do Trade Unions get recognition?
  • Rights conferred by recognition
  • Changes and derecognition
  • Trade Union Workplace Access under the Employment Rights Act 2025

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

To purchase the full webinar please click here.

If you would like a discount code please email events@gatehouselaw.co.uk

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lauren Godfrey
Lauren Godfrey
Photo of David Lipson
David Lipson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More