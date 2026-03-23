Introduction To Trade Union Recognition And Access To Workplaces: What You Need To Know (Video)

Join Lauren Godfrey and David Lipson in this webinar on what you need to know on trade union recognition and access to workplaces. The following is covered in this webinar:

What is Trade Union Recognition?

How do Trade Unions get recognition?

Rights conferred by recognition

Changes and derecognition

Trade Union Workplace Access under the Employment Rights Act 2025

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

To purchase the full webinar please click here.

If you would like a discount code please email events@gatehouselaw.co.uk

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