Introduction To Trade Union Recognition And Access To Workplaces: What You Need To Know (Video)

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Join Lauren Godfrey and David Lipson in this webinar on what you need to know on trade union recognition and access to workplaces. The following is covered in this webinar:
- What is Trade Union Recognition?
- How do Trade Unions get recognition?
- Rights conferred by recognition
- Changes and derecognition
- Trade Union Workplace Access under the Employment Rights Act 2025
Watch a snippet of the webinar below.
To purchase the full webinar please click here.
If you would like a discount code please email events@gatehouselaw.co.uk
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