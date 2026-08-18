In The Action: Meet Lateral Partner Gemma Grunewald

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Culture. Collaboration. Capability. Three reasons to join Winston Taylor.
In this episode of In the Action, host Eva Davis sits down with London Partner Gemma Grunewald to discuss why she chose Winston Taylor and the career experiences that shaped her leadership approach.
For Gemma, the decision came down to three priorities: culture, capability, and collaboration. She shares why those factors mattered, how they aligned with Winston Taylor’s transatlantic vision, and what it takes to build lasting trust with clients in a rapidly changing environment.
The conversation also explores her leadership philosophy—grounded in clarity, trust, and development—and why investing time in people remains one of the most important responsibilities of leadership.
Watch to hear Gemma’s perspective on:
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Building trust through clear, practical advice
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Leading with clarity, accountability, and development
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Why culture matters in career-defining decisions
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The power of collaboration across a transatlantic platform
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Growing Winston Taylor’s next chapter together
To view the full article please click here.
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