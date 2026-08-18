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18 August 2026

In The Action: Meet Lateral Partner Gemma Grunewald

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Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.

With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.

Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.

Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.

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In this episode of In the Action, host Eva Davis sits down with London Partner Gemma Grunewald to discuss why she chose Winston Taylor and the career experiences that shaped her leadership approach.
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Culture. Collaboration. Capability. Three reasons to join Winston Taylor.

In this episode of In the Action, host Eva Davis sits down with London Partner Gemma Grunewald to discuss why she chose Winston Taylor and the career experiences that shaped her leadership approach.

For Gemma, the decision came down to three priorities: culture, capability, and collaboration. She shares why those factors mattered, how they aligned with Winston Taylor’s transatlantic vision, and what it takes to build lasting trust with clients in a rapidly changing environment.

The conversation also explores her leadership philosophy—grounded in clarity, trust, and development—and why investing time in people remains one of the most important responsibilities of leadership.

Watch to hear Gemma’s perspective on:

  • Building trust through clear, practical advice

  • Leading with clarity, accountability, and development

  • Why culture matters in career-defining decisions

  • The power of collaboration across a transatlantic platform

  • Growing Winston Taylor’s next chapter together

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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