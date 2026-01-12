S6:E6 – The Surprising Science Behind Teamwork, Trust & Engagement | Di Gates, Connection Heroes (Video)

In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter sits down with Di Gates, founder of Connection Heroes, to explore the importance of human connection in the workplace and why it has never been more critical for team engagement, collaboration, and employee wellbeing. Drawing on her journey as an entrepreneur, athlete, and leadership expert, Di shares how her early life and sporting experiences shaped her understanding of trust, teamwork, and effective leadership.

Gill and Di also discuss how organisations can rebuild connection in hybrid and remote teams, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on workplace culture, and why companies need to prioritise employee engagement and wellbeing to drive sustainable performance. Backed by neuroscience and practical strategies, this episode provides actionable insights for leaders, HR professionals, and business owners who want to create connected, high-performing teams in the modern workplace.

Whether you're interested in leadership development, workplace culture, team collaboration, employee engagement, hybrid work strategies, or the future of work, this episode is packed with insights on putting human connection at the heart of organisational success.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.