At Didlaw We Celebrate Women Every Day Not Just International Women's Day

didlaw was founded by a woman and is led by an all-female team. A lot of our work focuses on workplace issues encountered by working women either because of health issues, everyday sexism, maternity and pregnancy discrimination (which is as rife as it ever was) and more recently due to holding sex realist views (the so-called gender critical agenda).

We also obviously have an equal number of male clients who recognise the attributes women can bring to legal advice, most specifically a broader understanding of the emotional and health issues litigation can bring but also the pragmatism and wish to find a solution, if possible, without formal litigation. We give our clients the space to be emotional and hold them up during the time they are using our services.

Much has been written about whether women do business differently but as the leader of this brilliant team I am always conscious of the juggle that comes with being working mothers as well as full-time working lawyers. I'm not a parent but you don't have to be a genius to work out that the odd curve ball like a sick child or inset day can create issues. Thankfully hybrid working, which we were doing long before Covid assists greatly. My team has the flex to deal with home and work because one doesn't stop when the other starts and vice versa. You can't get dental appointments on the weekend and why would you want to miss the school play! This is not performative, it's not window-dressing. I respect my team and they respect my leadership. If they need to change something to accommodate a life issue, they are free to just do it. I hire adults and allow them to adult. In return you get loyalty and respect in droves, but above all you have a happy team and happy people do great work for our clients.

I'm truly proud of the environment I've created. I am the antithesis of the women leaders I have had in my own career. I was schooled by old-school women who held the view "I did it on my own, you should too". I never got any support from my female bosses or any warmth or empathy, let alone any career advice or encouragement. I prefer to be a human boss. You get so much more from people and it's just who I am. I'm also very proud of the confidence I have instilled in my team. I actively encourage everyone to own their talents and shout about them. There's no hiding your light under a bushel here!

To mark International Women's Day our newest team member Beatrice Young asked us all to comment on why we like working at didlaw. The beautiful comments, which make me extremely proud, are below.

Happy IWD.

This blog was written by Karen Jackson, founder and CEO of didlaw.

'Working at didlaw is like working with a group of friends. No-one is trying to tear you down, your colleagues celebrate your successes, and no-one takes themselves too seriously. You have the space and support to do your work and balance your home life. This is a rare combination when you're a working mum balancing a successful career in the law.'

Elizabeth McGlone, Managing Partner & Head of Dispute Resolution

'As a woman, working with other women at didlaw is empowering. We have shared values, the same sense of humour, we fight for justice and there is a willingness to lift one another up. Collaboration not competition is the key to our success and happiness. Wishing all women a happy International Women's Day.'

Anita Vadgama, Partner & Head of Litigation

'As a woman working at didlaw, I feel like I have finally found my place in the legal world. Working at a female led firm is so refreshing. Karen Jackson has built a culture where women are championed and results are celebrated. Working at a firm where women are truly supported and where the pressures of being a working mother are understood has made an enormous difference to both my career and my personal wellbeing. I have been given the opportunity to grow as a lawyer and thrive in an environment where I feel trusted, supported and motivated without sacrificing any aspect of my own personal life. The environment that Karen has created allows us to support our clients who are going through their own difficulties at work. We see too many clients who suffer sex discrimination in male dominated industries, too many women who don't have the safety of female only spaces at work, too many new mothers who return from maternity leave to be told that their role is no longer available, too many care givers who are not given the flexibility to work and support their families, and too many women who continue to suffer sexual harassment in the workplace. At didlaw, we are all passionate about protecting women's rights and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that women are supported at work. As a mother of a young daughter, I feel proud of the work we do at didlaw and the role we are playing to ensure that future generations experience less sex discrimination and are given the equal opportunity to thrive and lead in their industries as they are entitled to. On this International Women's Day, I celebrate all women, but especially my wonderful female colleagues who are passionate advocates of women's rights and who help me be a better lawyer every day.'

Manuela de Castro, Senior Solicitor

'Practicing employment law at didlaw is incredibly rewarding. As a young woman in law, it can be difficult to find your confidence and voice, and I value being part of a firm where I am not only surrounded by outstanding female lawyers who support and encourage me, but which also has a strong focus on women's rights in the workplace. There is a genuine culture of empathy, flexibility and support, combined with a high-calibre of legal knowledge.'

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