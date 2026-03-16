The Work Agenda 2026 Podcast Series: Episode 04 – AI In Litigation: A Sword And Shield

AI is transforming employment disputes - both in work and in the tribunal.

Employers face a surge of lengthy AI-generated grievances, citing dubious case and statutory references, while litigants in person can now use AI to draft claims or polish witness statements.

How should employers navigate this new landscape? Will AI ease or strain an already overstretched Employment Tribunal system? And how can the same technology be deployed to defend claims? This plenary explores these shifts and their practical impact.

This podcast forms part of a series captured live at the event, you can explore the rest of the series below or via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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