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16 March 2026

The Work Agenda 2026 Podcast Series: Episode 04 – AI In Litigation: A Sword And Shield

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Lewis Silkin

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AI is transforming employment disputes - both in work and in the tribunal. Employers face a surge of lengthy AI-generated grievances, citing dubious case and statutory references...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Carla Watling,Rachel Ward, and Tarun Tawakley
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AI is transforming employment disputes - both in work and in the tribunal.

Employers face a surge of lengthy AI-generated grievances, citing dubious case and statutory references, while litigants in person can now use AI to draft claims or polish witness statements.

How should employers navigate this new landscape? Will AI ease or strain an already overstretched Employment Tribunal system? And how can the same technology be deployed to defend claims? This plenary explores these shifts and their practical impact.

This podcast forms part of a series captured live at the event, you can explore the rest of the series below or via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Carla Watling
Carla Watling
Photo of Rachel Ward
Rachel Ward
Photo of Tarun Tawakley
Tarun Tawakley
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