Navigating The Employment Rights Act 2025 (Video)

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Sara Ibrahim and Callum Reid-Hutchings discuss navigating the Employment Rights Act 2025. They cover the following:

Key reforms

Unfair dismissal

Collective redundancy

Chronology

Harassment

Practical tips

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

To purchase the full webinar please click here.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.