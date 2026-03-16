ARTICLE
16 March 2026

Navigating The Employment Rights Act 2025 (Video)

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Gatehouse Chambers

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Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
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Sara Ibrahim and Callum Reid-Hutchings discuss navigating the Employment Rights Act 2025.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Sara Ibrahim and Callum Reid-Hutchings
Sara Ibrahim’s articles from Gatehouse Chambers are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

Sara Ibrahim and Callum Reid-Hutchings discuss navigating the Employment Rights Act 2025. They cover the following:

  • Key reforms
  • Unfair dismissal
  • Collective redundancy
  • Chronology
  • Harassment
  • Practical tips

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

To purchase the full webinar please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Sara Ibrahim
Sara Ibrahim
Photo of Callum Reid-Hutchings
Callum Reid-Hutchings
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