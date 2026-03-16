Navigating The Employment Rights Act 2025 (Video)

Sara Ibrahim’s articles from Gatehouse Chambers are most popular:
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
Sara Ibrahim and Callum Reid-Hutchings discuss navigating the Employment Rights Act 2025. They cover the following:
- Key reforms
- Unfair dismissal
- Collective redundancy
- Chronology
- Harassment
- Practical tips
Watch a snippet of the webinar below.
To purchase the full webinar please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.