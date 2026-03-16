Introduction To Industrial Action: What You Need To Know (Video)

David Lipson and Paul Strelitz discuss Introduction to industrial action: what you need to know this webinar covers the following:
- What is industrial action?
- Immunity for industrial action
- Remedies
- Against trade union
- Against employees
- Employment Rights Act 2025
- Changes already implemented
- Changes taking effect on 18 February 2026
- Changes taking effect on a later date
Watch a snippet of the webinar below.
To purchase the full webinar please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.