ARTICLE
16 March 2026

Introduction To Industrial Action: What You Need To Know (Video)

GC
Gatehouse Chambers

Contributor

Gatehouse Chambers logo
Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
Explore Firm Details
David Lipson and Paul Strelitz discuss Introduction to industrial action: what you need to know this webinar covers...
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Paul Strelitz and David Lipson

David Lipson and Paul Strelitz discuss Introduction to industrial action: what you need to know this webinar covers the following:

  • What is industrial action?
  • Immunity for industrial action
  • Remedies
    • Against trade union
    • Against employees
  • Employment Rights Act 2025
    • Changes already implemented
    • Changes taking effect on 18 February 2026
    • Changes taking effect on a later date

Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

To purchase the full webinar please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Paul Strelitz
Paul Strelitz
Photo of David Lipson
David Lipson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More