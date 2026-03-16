Introduction To Industrial Action: What You Need To Know (Video)

David Lipson and Paul Strelitz discuss Introduction to industrial action: what you need to know this webinar covers the following:

What is industrial action?

Immunity for industrial action

Remedies Against trade union Against employees

Employment Rights Act 2025 Changes already implemented Changes taking effect on 18 February 2026 Changes taking effect on a later date



Watch a snippet of the webinar below.

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