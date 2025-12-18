ARTICLE
18 December 2025

Update On The Employment Rights Bill And Day One Unfair Dismissal Rights

d
didlaw

Contributor

didlaw logo

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.

Explore Firm Details
The Employment Rights bill has been ping-ponging back and forth between the House of Commons and the House of Lords for some considerable time now.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Anita Vadgama
Anita Vadgama’s articles from didlaw are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Property industries

The Employment Rights bill has been ping-ponging back and forth between the House of Commons and the House of Lords for some considerable time now. The two houses have repeatedly failed to reach an agreement on various amendments in the Bill, including the Labour Party manifesto commitment to grant unfair dismissal rights from the first day of employment.

Remember that certain categories of claim already have day one rights, including whistleblowing protections and discrimination claims, although many claims will be of such a low value in the early days of employment that they are scarcely worth pursuing. Remember also that with unfair dismissal, the dismissed employee is obliged to mitigate their loss by finding new work. A claim for unfair dismissal is a reasonably low-value one unless you have an extensive period of service or you cannot find another job. If you have mitigated your loss and found a new job on similar pay, an unfair dismissal claim is not likely to yield much financial benefit, and care should be taken before embarking on litigation and legal costs.

The Government has agreed to abandon day one unfair dismissal rights after much lobbying by business organisations. This is an embarrassment for the Government, and as a panacea for this, it has been suggested that the cap on compensation for unfair dismissal may be removed, meaning that there is no statutory upper limit to how much a claimant can win for unfair dismissal. This is obviously big news, but it remains to be seen whether it will become a reality. The Bill is due to be debated again this evening, with the hope that the Bill might pass before Christmas.

A press release from the Department of Trade and Business says that the compensation cap will be lifted. This is ambiguous. Does it mean removed or raised? We shall see. Maybe it means that one of the two current caps might be lifted, currently a year's salary or £118,223, whichever is lower.

We shall soon find out and will report it here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Anita Vadgama
Anita Vadgama
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More