ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Is There A Duty On Employers To Consult With Employees Affected By Redundancy If There Are Fewer Than Twenty Redundancies?

d
didlaw

Contributor

didlaw logo

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.

Explore Firm Details
There is no strict legal obligation (yet), but there is a growing sense that individual redundancies should be dealt with in the same way as collective redundancies.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Elizabeth McGlone

There is no strict legal obligation (yet), but there is a growing sense that individual redundancies should be dealt with in the same way as collective redundancies.

The Court of Appeal decision in ADP RPO PRO UK v Haycocks looked at what the obligations are on employers. Times are a'changing...

Historically, the obligations on employers around making fewer than twenty redundancies have been less onerous than the collective consultation duty. This appears to no longer be the case following a raft of Employment Appeal Tribunal decisions around redundancy. Although the Supreme Court has refused permission to appeal in Haycock, the Court of Appeal made it clear that the thinking around this has shifted.

For claimants/employees, this is good news because historically, challenging redundancies in the Employment Tribunals have been extremely difficult. The landscape appears to be moving in favour of employees. Again, not a bad thing given the issues with even managing to get a case listed because of the lack of judicial resources in the Employment Tribunals.

So, what are the principles that are emerging around individual redundancies from Haycock's and other recent cases?

In Mogane, the sole selection criterion for redundancy was the expiry of a fixed-term contract. The EAT held that consultation should have taken place when the employee could have influenced the outcome. The claimant had no ability to challenge, with only one criterion that set the decision in stone.

In Texeira, there had been no process at all, and conveniently, a pool of one person was put at risk. It is acknowledged that a pool of one could be used to get rid of a chosen employee. Greater scrutiny is expected in cases where there is a pool of one. An employer must consult so that any change to the pool or the outcome can be considered.

In Valimulla, there was a pool of one despite other employees in other locations doing the same work. Was the pool of one reasonable? Did the employer genuinely apply its mind to the pool? Was it a pool of one within the range of reasonable responses?

In Hendry Group v Kennedy, the employer had done nothing about suitable alternative employment. Kennedy was treated as an external applicant for vacant roles. He could apply for jobs via a website in the same way as external applicants. HR communicated with him via an email he had no access to. There was no evidence of steps to assist. There was no consultation or conversation around alternative roles. Reasonable employers would have been more involved and had discussions
about alternative roles.

If you are at risk of redundancy and something seems off, take early legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elizabeth McGlone
Elizabeth McGlone
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More