26 November 2025

Suicide In The Workplace

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has published a new standard providing guidance to employers on measures they can take to prevent suicide and intervene and support suicidal employees...
Manuela de Castro
The British Standards Institution (BSI) has published a new standard providing guidance to employers on measures they can take to prevent suicide and intervene and support suicidal employees in the workplace. One might argue that expecting employers to accept this level of responsibility for their staff is unduly onerous. It is a huge responsibility. But of course, it is not only suicidal workers who are impacted: suicide impacts people who have lost a loved one, a relative, a colleague. This is an issue that is likely to feature in practice, unfortunate as that sounds.

This is a difficult area to navigate, but it is clear, sadly, that awareness of suicide risk is a legitimate business concern. The standard the BSI has produced is likely to be relevant to line managers, HR, OH and health and safety teams. In fact, it must be relevant to all those involved in organisational wellbeing.

For all businesses, suicide awareness and prevention are also a health and safety imperative. The HSE has guidance on how stress can lead to suicide.

Much has been written about the mental health impact of work. In our work at didlaw, acting for claimants who have suffered discrimination and/or who have mental health issues, which is our area of expertise, it is sadly not at all uncommon to be in contact with clients who have had or are having suicidal thoughts (ideation). We have a protocol we employ when we become concerned about the well-being of our clients. In serious cases, alerting the Police may be necessary.

Unfortunately, some of us on the team have dealt with cases where suicide has taken place. An employee's estate can pursue claims against a former employer on behalf of the deceased, subject to specific rules. Anyone seeking to pursue this claim must take early advice because failure to follow the rules may render a claim invalid.

There is a wealth of online guidance available around suicide, not least some excellent resources from Mind.

If you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, it is best to contact your GP urgently. The work the Samaritans do in this area is invaluable. You can call for free by dialling 116 123, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

