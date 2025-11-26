ReStart 2025: Empowering The Over-50s Workforce

Founded in 2017, ReStart supports unemployed people over age 50 to re-enter the labor market through a combination of coaching, mentoring, and workshops. The 2025 cohort included participants from diverse sectors such as finance, retail, teaching, and non-profits, many returning after redundancy, career breaks, or caregiving. The program focuses on strengthening mindset, updating skills, and preparing participants for sustainable employment in a world influenced by AI, longevity, and flexible work arrangements.

Evaluation framework

The program's impact is measured across three pillars: mindset and momentum; skill sets; and career readiness and planning. This framework captures short to mid-term outcomes that build participants' resourcefulness and adaptability in job seeking. Data was collected through pre-program, post-program, and three-month follow-up surveys, and qualitative interviews, achieving over 90% response rates. Mentors also reported reciprocal benefits, highlighting mentoring as enriching leadership empathy.

Key outcomes

ReStart 2025 achieved a 61% average increase in participant confidence, halved perceived employment barriers, and saw 67% of participants gain employment or meaningful opportunities within three months. Participants began with an average of 6.8 barriers, including age discrimination (90%) and low confidence (80%), which fell to 4.4 barriers post-program. Confidence about job search rose from 30% to 94%, and 75% finished with no concerns about returning to work. Participants described the program as a turning point that rebuilt self-esteem and clarified career direction

Barriers to employment

Participants faced deep-seated obstacles such as invisibility post-redundancy and diminished self-worth rather than skill loss. The program reduced difficulties in understanding the job market from 70% to 18%, and concerns about age and ability dropped sharply. The main limitation identified was confidence, not capability, confirming ReStart's effectiveness in addressing age-related employability fears.

Program elements

Coaching

One-on-one coaching was highly valued by 94% of participants, offering focus and helping reframe self-doubt into actionable clarity. Coaching shifted perspectives from past roles to future aspirations, fostering emotional clarity and renewed purpose.

Mentoring

All participants rated mentoring as valuable, with mentors providing consistent support, CV refinement, interview practice, and confidence building. Mentoring relationships averaged four meetings per participant and reinforced the program's success.

Workshops

Group workshops, rated invaluable by 94%, covered topics including CV writing, LinkedIn strategy, personal branding, resilience, and AI-driven hiring practices. The Employability Masterclass and sessions on AI and recruitment technology were particularly well received. Workshops combined practical skills with psychological support, fostering belonging and professional identity.

Post-program outcomes

Within three months, 67% had secured employment or meaningful opportunities, including full-time roles, retraining, volunteering, or entrepreneurship. Nearly half pursued further learning, indicating growth beyond job placement. Even those still seeking work reported renewed confidence and clear plans.

Unexpected outcomes

Beyond employability, participants gained self-awareness, community, and a renewed sense of control over their careers. Strong peer support and lasting connections were noted as valuable program aspects.

Participant journeys

Five of the 16 participants shared personal experiences highlighting coaching breakthroughs, increased clarity, networking skills, resilience, and successful job placements. They emphasized the program's holistic support, emotional impact, and practical value in navigating the modern job market.

Paul joined ReStart feeling uncertain and low on confidence after bad interviews. Coaching and mentoring helped him manage anxiety and build resilience, while workshops improved his CV and job search skills. His strengths profile was a turning point, giving him language to describe his abilities. Now volunteering and applying for roles, Paul feels more confident and ready for the right opportunity. Kirk started ReStart after repeated rejections and a lack of momentum. The program taught him to tailor applications, use LinkedIn, and network effectively. Mentoring gave practical CV advice and career guidance. Even after landing a job, he stayed to keep learning. Kirk now applies ReStart lessons daily and feels more resilient and adventurous about his future.

After years away from work, Dina joined ReStart unsure of her direction. Coaching and mentoring gave her clarity, confidence, and practical tools like CV improvements and networking skills. She learned to pitch herself and navigate a modern job market. Dina now feels equipped to take action and move forward with confidence.

"Before ReStart, I felt lost about my professional direction, and I struggled to see how to align my work with my purpose. Now, I've found a role I love." "There's so much more to ReStart than just CV, cover letter, interview preparation." "Following the program, I can see a difference in my self-esteem and job search skill set."

To find out about ReStart, please read our Social Impact Report.

Further information about how A&O Shearman processes personal data can be found in our privacy policy. To apply for a place on the ReStart 2026 program please use this link. Applications close January 30, 2026.

Downloads

ReStart program impact report