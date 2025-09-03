All In A Day's Work: What Does The Employment Rights Bill Mean For Leisure And Hospitality (Podcast)

In this episode Alex and Alice are discussing the Employment Rights Bill and its impact on the Leisure and Hospitality sector.

In this episode Alex and Alice are discussing the Employment Rights Bill and its impact on the Leisure and Hospitality sector. They discuss at the hot topics for the sector including as zero-hour contracts, agency workers, day 1 employment rights and the duty to take "all" reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment.

The Legal Room UK·What does the Employment Rights Bill mean for Leisure and Hospitality?

