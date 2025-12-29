ARTICLE
29 December 2025

New Statutory Rates Of Maternity And Sick Pay With Effect From April 2026

The Government has set out proposed new statutory rates for statutory sick pay and family leave pay, which are effective in the next tax year starting on 6 April 2026.
They are set out below:

Old Rate New Rate
Statutory maternity pay £187.18 per week £194.32 per week
Statutory paternity pay £187.18 per week £194.32 per week
Statutory shared parental pay £187.18 per week £194.32 per week
Statutory adoption pay £187.18 per week £194.32 per week
Statutory parental bereavement pay £187.18 per week £194.32 per week
Statutory neonatal care leave pay £187.18 per week £194.32 per week
Statutory sick pay £118.75 per week £123.25 per week

The average gross weekly earnings required to qualify for the different kinds of family leave pay is proposed to increase from £125,000 or more per week to £129.00 per week, also from 6 April 2026.

