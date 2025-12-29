New Statutory Rates Of Maternity And Sick Pay With Effect From April 2026

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.