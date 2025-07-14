The July 2025 Roadmap for the Employment Rights Bill: What You Need to Know

In Short The UK Government's Employment Rights Bill will be rolled out in phases from 2026 to 2027, with key reforms covering workplace protections, trade union rights, and fair treatment.

Changes include new day-one rights, improved protections for vulnerable workers, and clearer employer obligations.

Employers are encouraged to prepare early by reviewing contracts and policies, following guidance from the Government. Tips for Businesses Start preparing now for upcoming workplace reforms by reviewing your HR policies and employment contracts. Early planning will help your business avoid last-minute changes and stay compliant. Look out for Government guidance and seek legal support to ensure you meet your obligations as the reforms come into effect.

The UK Government introduced the Employment Rights Bill in October 2024, promising to Make Work Pay by improving workers' rights and giving employers greater certainty. On 1 July 2025, it released a detailed implementation roadmap, confirming a phased rollout of key reforms across 2026 and 2027. By taking a phased approach, the Government is providing employers with the clarity and lead time needed to adjust their systems and processes. This helps reduce disruption and facilitates a smoother transition as the reforms take effect.

This article will further explore what the roadmap includes, when each change will take effect, and how employers can prepare for these changes.

Changes Coming into Effect Shortly After the Bill Becomes Law

Some reforms will take effect shortly after the Bill is passed into law, anticipated in October 2025. These include:

Repealing the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Act 2023 and most of the Trade Union Act 2016; and

new protections against dismissal for taking industrial action.

April 2026 Reforms

The next round of changes, coming into force in April 2026, focuses on day-one entitlements and broader workplace protections, such as:

collective redundancy protective award – doubling the maximum period of the protective award;

making paternity leave and unpaid parental leave a "day 1" right;

new whistleblowing protections;

establishing a Fair Work Agency;

statutory sick pay – removing the lower earnings limit and waiting period;

simplifying the trade union recognition process; and

introducing electronic and workplace balloting.

October 2026 Reforms

Further reforms in October 2026 aim to improve workplace fairness and safety, and increase trade union rights, such as:

fire and rehire;

bringing forward regulations to establish an Adult Social Care Negotiating Body to establish Fair Pay Agreements in England;

a two-tier code to improve fairness in the procurement process;

improvements to the tipping laws;

duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union;

strengthen trade unions' right of access;

requiring employers to take "all reasonable steps" to prevent sexual harassment of their employees;

introducing an obligation on employers not to permit the harassment of their employees by third parties;

new rights and protections for trade union representatives;

employment tribunal time limits; and

Increased legal safeguards for employees who engage in industrial action, such as strikes or work stoppages.

2027 Reforms

In 2027, the focus shifts to equal pay, fair treatment, and addressing exploitative work arrangements, such as:

gender pay gap and menopause action plans (introduced on a voluntary basis in April 2026);

enhanced rights for pregnant workers;

introducing a power to allow regulations to define what steps are considered "reasonable" in determining whether an employer has taken adequate action to prevent sexual harassment;

improved rights against blacklisting;

a new, comprehensive industrial relations framework;

the regulation of umbrella companies;

changes to the collective redundancy consultation process;

flexible working options;

bereavement leave reforms;

ending the exploitative use of zero-hour contracts, including for agency workers; and

'day 1' right – protection from unfair dismissal.

Support for Employers

In its implementation roadmap, the Government prioritises stakeholder engagement and practical support to ensure the reforms work effectively across all sectors. The Government has also promised comprehensive guidance to help organisations navigate these changes, allowing sufficient time for all parties to adapt their systems and processes.

For more information on what the key changes mean for your business, review our summary.

Key Takeaways

The roadmap provides employers with a clear timeline to follow and a valuable opportunity to prepare for the upcoming changes. By reviewing your policies, updating internal processes, and seeking legal advice where needed, you can adapt with confidence and avoid last-minute disruptions. Staying informed now will help your business manage risk and stay compliant as each phase of the reforms takes effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.