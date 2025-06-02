How Employers Can Respond To The Concerns Of LGBTQ+ Employees In The Workplace

As Pride Month unfolds this June, now is a crucial opportunity for employers to visibly demonstrate their commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ employees.

What is Pride Month?

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 and celebrates the progress made in advancing LGBTQ+ rights. It's a time to acknowledge both the achievements and the continuing challenges facing LGBTQ+ rights. More than a celebration of diversity and inclusion, Pride Month serves as a call to action, urging organisations to create environments where LGBTQ+ individuals feel valued, safe, and supported.

Challenges faced by LGBTQ+ employees

Pride in Leadership have recently produced a report on Barriers to LGBTQ+ career progression in the UK based on responses from 1,017 individuals to a survey, highlighting the keys barriers to LGBTQ+ employees' career progression. Most significantly, it revealed that nearly half of the respondents felt unsupported by management and HR when addressing LGBTQ+ issues. We set out further statistics below:

76% cited an absence of LGBTQ+ role models in leadership positions, and 70% identifying a persistent visibility gap at the top

56% said their LGBTQ+ identity deterred them away from certain careers due to fears of exclusion

42% felt unsupported by HR when facing LGBTQ+ issues, citing a lack of inclusive policies and tolerance of discriminatory behaviour disguised as "banter"

93% suspected bias in recruitment processes

These statistics underline the urgent need for meaningful action from employers

What is the legal position?

Employers are legally required to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ employees. The Equality Act 2010 prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Employers must take proactive steps to prevent such discrimination and support affected individuals

In April, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment in For Women Scotland Ltd v. The Scottish Ministers, ruling unanimously that "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological sex at birth. This interpretation excludes individuals who hold a Gender Recognition Certificate or identify and live as another gender. While the ruling clarifies legal definitions, it has introduced uncertainty for some LGBTQ+ employees and creates complex compliance challenges for employers. Updated guidance is expected to help public bodies, service providers, and organisations interpret and implement the law appropriately.

Key tips for Employers

To address issues facing LGBTQ+ employees and comply with legal obligations, employers should consider the following actions:

Promoting LGBTQ+ role models in leadership positions to help close the representation gap. Creating safe reporting channels for employees to report discrimination or harassment without fear of retaliation. Importantly, organisations must ensure that they are maintaining a zero-tolerance approach to bullying or harassment through office 'banter' towards LGBTQ+ employees. Updating existing policies to include inclusive language and implementing anti-discrimination policies that cover sexual orientation and gender identity. For example, an organisation's diversity and inclusion policy could outline what they intend to do to promote equal opportunities for LGBTQ+ employees such as setting and monitoring workforce targets. Delivering regular equality and diversity training for all employees on LGBTQ+ inclusion, allyship and unconscious bias. Equip HR teams and managers with the skills and knowledge to effectively support LGBTQ+ employees. Ensuring transparent, bias-free recruitment practices to ensure equal opportunities and build trust with LGBTQ+ employees. Supporting the establishment of a platform for LGBTQ+ employees to share experiences, raise concerns and access mentorship or guidance.

Conclusion

The Pride in Leadership report makes it clear that LGBTQ+ employees continue to face significant barriers in workplaces. Inclusive environments foster greater employee satisfaction and success. Employers must take sustained action, not only to meet legal requirements, but to create an inclusive environment where all employees can thrive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.