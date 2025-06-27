Civility Under Pressure: Protecting Culture In A Divided Workplace

Workplace culture is built moment by moment – in conversations, decisions, and how people show up for one another. In today's environment, many of those moments are feeling more difficult.

HR and compliance leaders see it firsthand: tensions rising, conversations becoming more charged, and uncertainty around maintaining respectful dialogue when the world outside the workplace feels challenging.

This isn't an easy issue to solve – and you're not alone in facing it. As societal divides spill into organizational life, the need to protect civility and psychological safety has never been more critical. And that responsibility doesn't sit with one person or department; it's shared across the organization, woven into how we train, lead and listen.

A strong ethical culture is your most valuable asset, even in difficult times – especially in difficult times.

Civility risk is showing up in the data

We wrote recently about the increase in workplace civility concerns, and the trend hasn't reversed. It's deepened.

NAVEX hotline data suggests that internal tensions grow as external discourse becomes more polarized. Employees are increasingly unsure where the boundaries are and whether speaking up will improve things. In this environment, compliance leaders must recognize that incivility isn't just an interpersonal issue; it's an operational one.

Left unaddressed, cultural drift can lead to:

An increase in anonymous hotline reports

A decrease in trust and transparency

Employee disengagement or attrition

Greater legal exposure due to inconsistent enforcement of conduct expectations

Civility and psychological safety are compliance priorities

Your compliance program suffers when employees feel unsafe asking questions or raising concerns. That's why psychological safety – often associated with HR or DEI efforts – is increasingly viewed as a pillar of ethical culture.

Team members don't need everyone's agreement on complex topics. However, they need clarity on what behavior is expected, what will not be tolerated, and how to raise concerns without fear of retaliation.

Civility is about creating the conditions for accountability, dialogue and integrity to thrive. And that's the foundation of a successful compliance program.

Middle managers are your make-or-break players

Managers are asked to model composure and enforce conduct expectations – often without clear guidance or support. They may be reluctant to engage with sensitive issues, unsure how to respond when civility breaks down, or afraid of escalating conflict.

Supporting your managers with the right tools can make the difference between a culture that quietly fractures and one that strengthens through challenge.

What you can do now

Here are five practical steps compliance and HR teams can take to support workplace civility and protect psychological safety:

Clarify your communication expectations – especially around political discussion, social commentary, or conflict-prone topics. Ensure retaliation and conduct training is current – make sure employees know what's expected and where to turn for help. Offer bystander training – equip employees at every level with the confidence to intervene appropriately when they witness concerning behavior. Review your incident data for warning signs – look for emerging themes that may point to broader patterns. Encourage feedback through anonymous channels – create space for employees to share concerns early, before issues escalate.

Culture is a compliance asset – and a responsibility

The current climate makes it tempting to put off culture conversations. But this is precisely when they matter most. An ethical, inclusive culture doesn't mean avoiding complex topics – it means handling them with clarity, compassion, and consistency.

