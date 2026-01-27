UK Pensions: What's New This Week? January 26, 2026

Welcome to your weekly update from the A&OShearman Pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

Summary

TPR urges trustee engagement with DC value for money consultation; responses required by March 8, 2026.

PDP emphasises data readiness for dashboards; encouraging schemes to audit and cleanse data, align to data standards and address scheme‑specific matching.

Latest instalment in PASA's digital transformation guidance gives tools for journey planning.

ICO updates guidance on international personal data transfers.

TPR encourages trustee input on value for money

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published a guide to the recent consultation on the value for money (VFM) framework for DC arrangements, aimed at encouraging engagement by trust-based schemes. While the proposals were framed in terms of how they would apply to FCA-regulated arrangements, the consultation will also inform how VFM is implemented for trust-based schemes, so it is important for trustees to give their views. TPR's new guide gives an overview of the key proposals, with references to the main consultation for further detail. It is accompanied by a blog post encouraging trustees to respond to the consultation, which closes on March 8, 2026.

PDP blog post on preparing data for dashboards

The Pensions Dashboards Programme's latest blog post stresses that schemes must prioritise data readiness now to ensure smooth connection to dashboards. It urges schemes to audit and cleanse data, and to align with the dashboards data standards. It also highlights the need to set scheme-specific matching criteria, drawing on PASA's data-matching guidance.

PASA digital transformation guidance: part 2

The Pensions Administration Standards Association (PASA) has published the second in a three-part series aimed at helping schemes to deliver effective digital transformation. The first guide focused on setting the foundations for effective digitisation. This new instalment deals with planning the digital transformation journey, including actionable strategies and planning frameworks to help schemes assess readiness, set technological foundations and create roadmaps.

ICO: updated guidance on international personal data transfers

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has updated its guidance on international transfers of personal information, with the aim of making it quicker to understand and comply with the transfer rules under UK GDPR. The guidance sets out a "three step test" for organisations to use to identify whether they're making restricted transfers. It also includes new content on roles and responsibilities, a brief guide, quick reference FAQs and a glossary. The ICO will be hosting a webinar to talk through the changes and highlight the main things organisations making or advising on restricted transfers need to know.

