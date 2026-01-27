ARTICLE
27 January 2026

Work And Class Episode 2: Talking Outreach With Former Law Society President I. Stephanie Boyce CBE (Podcast)

Tom Heys and Sophie Jameison sat down with I. Stephanie Boyce CBE, former President of the Law Society, to talk about why employers heading into schools isn't just a nice thing to do—it can actually change lives.
Tom Heys and Sophie Jamieson
From careers advice to sparking ambition, Stephanie shares insights on how outreach can help level the playing field and open doors for young people. A thoughtful, inspiring conversation about why social mobility starts before the first job.

