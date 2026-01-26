In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 22 – Employment Law Developments In 2026 (Podcast)

Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10 minute coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.

In this episode, Lucy and Tarun discuss the removal of the cap on unfair dismissal compensation, key employment law developments in 2026, and what employment lawyers can do now to prepare.

