Why Didlaw Remains A Leading Employment Law Firm In London In 2026

Didlaw is a leading employment law firm in London serving clients across the country who have been mistreated at work due to discrimination.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

Didlaw is a leading employment law firm in London serving clients across the country who have been mistreated at work due to discrimination. We are praised in the legal directories as a boutique firm with an exceptional client care ethos and for being a powerhouse for claimant work. We are credited by the Legal 500 with the Client Satisfaction Award and feature in The Times Best Law Firms 2026.

We put people first

Beyond their legal capabilities, the team brings a modern, inclusive, and collaborative spirit to their work. They are genuinely invested in outcomes—not just transactions—and treat their clients with integrity, respect, and unwavering professionalism.

The Legal 500 2026

They are a people-first law firm with a strong sense of ethics, complementing its strong expertise.

Chambers & Partners 2026

We have unrivalled expertise in disability discrimination

The firm's strong reputation has been built around our disability discrimination practice. Our founder, Karen Jackson, is regarded as the leading authority in disability discrimination in the employment context and has written a book on the subject for the Law Society, which will be republished in late 2026/2027 in a second edition. All of our partners are experts in this field and have many significant cases to their name. Most of our cases do not reach trial because we are also deeply experienced in negotiating significant settlements, which avoid the need for our clients to run their cases to trial. Our ethos is to find solutions, and we are entirely led by what our clients want to achieve.

didlaw is a powerhouse for claimant work. The team is always passionate about its client's case, with a strategic eye for a good point and how to develop and run a case to a successful conclusion. didlaw is the team I'd always want on my side.

The Legal 500 2026

We specialise in mental health conditions & neurodiversity

Aside from our stellar reputation in disability discrimination – covering a range of conditions from cancer, HIV and cardiac issues to neurodiverse conditions like ADHD, autism, we have always had a strong focus on mental health, which can be compromised due to poor treatment by employers, by long working hours and other stressors. Common mental health conditions like depression and anxiety disorders, along with more complex issues such as bipolar disorder, are our specialism. No other firm has our depth of expertise in this space. We are trusted by London's leading psychiatric hospitals to take care of their patients who have developed illnesses and whose livelihoods may be under threat.

The partners at didlaw are very knowledgeable in the field. They provide expert advice, coupled with compassion and understanding.

Chambers & Partners 2026

The firm has a strong history of representing individuals with disabilities, particularly with neurodiverse conditions.

The Legal 500 2026

We are fierce advocates for the rights of women

We are fierce advocates for the rights of women. This is born from the fact that the core management team are all women, but also because we all have lived experience of everyday sexism, of barriers to success following childbirth, of being othered in a society that still treats women less favourably than men. We routinely deal with situations such as when women are selected for redundancy in a pool of one because they happen to be pregnant or on maternity leave, or when women are passed over for promotion because they are too old, too young, too menopausal, and similar sorts of judgments.

Elizabeth McGlone is right at the forefront of sex discrimination claims and works on gender critical views.

The Legal 500 2026

We are experts in the clash of beliefs

The workplace has become a place where the clash of ideologies and beliefs causes increasingly fraught industrial relations. The prevalence of cases around trans ideology and sex realist views, causing untold harm and stress to women's careers and health, does not seem to abate. Our Managing Partner, Elizabeth McGlone, is a leading light in this space and has many successes to her name defending women who have suffered discrimination and harassment.

Our prowess in all matters income protection and tax treatment of termination payments

We focus on a number of other areas of specialism, including issues around income protection benefits and the tax treatment of termination payments. Our expert in these fields, partner Anita Vadgama, has many years of experience and counts many successes to her name. She is recognised as a specialist in group income protection/PHI and can assist with applications for benefits, with appeals to declined claims and with negotiating commuted lump sum payments with insurers and employers.

The work we do for regulated individuals in the City & beyond

We do a lot of work for lawyers and other regulated professionals, in particular those who are regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA). We understand the landscape in these professional spheres and the particular concerns working in those environments brings. We are trusted by City lawyers, managing partners of law firms, bankers and traders to resolve their employment issues while keeping intact their reputations and their ability to practice their chosen profession.

didlaw houses a number of expert lawyers who are able to assist senior executives and City lawyers in their employment claims. The firm stands out for its in-depth knowledge of discrimination cases, and within this area of specialism, it has carved out a particular niche in disability discrimination.

Chambers & Partners 2026

What is the didlaw difference? Why are we a leading firm of employment lawyers in London?

Our deep expertise is proven. We get results. Our clients come first in all we do. We are not that law firm that takes your money and fails to deliver. If your case is hopeless, we will not even engage you as a client. There are plenty of other firms that will do this, but the ethos of didlaw is, at its core, an ethical one. If we can add value, we will. In spades. We will fight your corner to get the best possible outcome.

One of the other reasons so many clients come to didlaw is because of the emotional support and honest guidance we provide. We get in the trenches with our clients. We understand that their fight is not just about the legal principles at stake. It is so much more. It is about identity. It is about doing the right thing. It is about the emotional toll and the stress that workplace conflict causes. This is where we come into our own.

The best way to illustrate this is to look at our client feedback, which says everything about who we are and what we do. You will get the same honest ethos and outstanding attention to your needs when you become our client from every single member of the team.

Our onboarding process is designed with you in mind

We have worked hard to make our onboarding process painless, and the operations team, comprising Ellie Rowley, Partner & Practice Manager and Kim Evans, Client Relations Manager, ensure that the process runs smoothly and without stress, making adjustments for disability where required. We use modern tech solutions to facilitate quick onboarding.

didlaw is a boutique firm with an exceptional client care ethos. It has a strong history of representing individuals with disabilities, particularly with neurodiverse conditions.

The Legal 500 2026

didlaw is a powerhouse for claimant work. The team is always passionate about its client's case, with a strategic eye for a good point and how to develop and run a case to a successful conclusion. didlaw is the team I'd always want on my side.

Chambers & Partners 2026

