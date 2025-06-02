In House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 18 – Pay Gap Reporting (Podcast)

Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.

In this month's discussion, we share our thoughts about the government's consultation on introducing ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting, as well as the Supreme Court's landmark decision on the meaning of "sex" in the Equality Act 2010.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.