New Statutory Safeguarding Guidance: Keeping Children Safe In Education 2025

Key updates to statutory guidance for academy trust leaders.

From 1 September 2025, schools and colleges must follow the updated Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE). In this article, we highlight the key changes to the statutory guidance in force from 1 September.

What's Changed in KCSIE 2025?

1. Signalling future updates

The updated guidance signals that future updates will reflect forthcoming legislation, guidance and audit learnings, including:

The Children's Well-Being and Schools Bill;

Outcomes from the National Audit on Group-based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse; and

The Government's ongoing Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy.

2. Expanded Online Safety Risks

KCSIE now explicitly includes misinformation, disinformation (including fake news), and conspiracy theories under the "content" category of online risks—alongside contact, conduct, and commerce. This underscores the growing recognition of digital content harms as serious safeguarding concerns.

3. Filtering & Monitoring Enhancements

KCSIE now highlights that schools can now refer to the DfE's "Plan technology for your school" service. Among other features, the guidance directs schools to the DfE's Generative AI: Product Safety Expectations guidance, reinforcing the importance of responsible tech deployment.

4. RSHE Guidance for teaching from 1 September 2026

KCSIE now includes a link to the new RSHE (Relationships, Sex & Health Education) guidance which will apply from 1 September 2026.

5. Gender Questioning Guidance Pending

KCSIE 2025 notes that gender-questioning-child guidance is expected soon. The intention appears to have been to include a link to the revised guidance on gender questioning children by 1 September. However, this is not yet forthcoming.

6. Virtual School Head (VSH) Scope Clarified

There's added clarity about the non-statutory responsibility of Virtual School Heads in promoting educational outcomes for children in kinship care. This means where children are being cared for by a relative or family friend.

7. Minor Terminology & Reference Updates

Minor amendments include:

Changing "autism spectrum disorder" to simply "Autism", aligning with terminology used in the SEND Code of Practice;

Updates to links and titles in safer recruitment and employment practices sections; and

Why These Updates Matter

While many changes are fairly minor, they signal important shifts in how we understand safeguarding in an increasingly digital, complex world. The new online risk categories in particular reflect evolving digital harms. There remain a number of areas where further much needed guidance on complex areas is still awaited and academy trusts and schools should keep a watching brief on these.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.