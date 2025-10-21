Education Bulletin Autumn 2025

Welcome to the Autumn edition of our Education Bulletin

Planning for the future: Why mergers are on the rise in the independent school sector

Academy Trust Handbook 2025: what's new for Academy Trust leaders?

Notable updates include those on executive pay and cyber ransomware demands.

Charity governance: essential updates for academy trust leaders in the 2025-2026 academic year

Preparing for updated guidance and regulation in the charity sector.

Boosting income for academy trusts: Understanding trading subsidiaries and charity law

When should an academy trust create a subsidiary company in order to carry out trading activity and comply with charity law?

Employment tribunal claims: risk reduction for academy trusts and schools

A practical guide for academy trust and school leaders.

Contractual considerations for schools and academy trusts

Highlighting some key considerations and common pitfalls to be aware of before entering into contracts on behalf of schools and academy trusts.

What do academy trusts need to know about the updated guidance on alternative provision?

New DfE guidance includes details on the use of in-school units for alternative provision.

Martyn's Law: What academy trusts need to know

Preparing schools for new security duties under the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025.

TUPE and vicarious liability: what schools and academy trusts need to know

High Court: vicarious liability for acts of employees does not transfer under TUPE to the new employer.

