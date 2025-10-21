Education Bulletin Autumn 2025

- within Privacy and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
Welcome to the Autumn edition of our Education Bulletin
The start of a new school year is always a time for reviewing past achievements and intense planning for the year ahead. We are delighted to share with you our Autumn term edition of our Education Bulletin which brings together articles from Wrigleys' dedicated education team. We hope this digest of our recent articles provides our readers with helpful insights on recent and upcoming developments in the sector which busy education leaders need to know as they head into the Autumn term.
Wrigleys education team advises academy trusts, maintained schools and independent schools on a wide range of legal issues, including governance, charity law, parental complaints, information sharing, SEND, employment, property and contracts.
Planning for the future: Why mergers are on the rise in
the independent school sector
Independent schools mergers: planning for the future.
Academy Trust Handbook 2025: what's new for Academy
Trust leaders?
Notable updates include those on executive pay and cyber ransomware demands.
Charity governance: essential updates for academy trust
leaders in the 2025-2026 academic year
Preparing for updated guidance and regulation in the charity sector.
Boosting income for academy trusts: Understanding
trading subsidiaries and charity law
When should an academy trust create a subsidiary company in order to carry out trading activity and comply with charity law?
Employment tribunal claims: risk reduction for academy
trusts and schools
A practical guide for academy trust and school leaders.
Contractual considerations for schools and academy
trusts
Highlighting some key considerations and common pitfalls to be aware of before entering into contracts on behalf of schools and academy trusts.
What do academy trusts need to know about the updated
guidance on alternative provision?
New DfE guidance includes details on the use of in-school units for alternative provision.
Martyn's Law: What academy trusts need to
know
Preparing schools for new security duties under the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025.
TUPE and vicarious liability: what schools and academy
trusts need to know
High Court: vicarious liability for acts of employees does not transfer under TUPE to the new employer.
