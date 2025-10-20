The Returns Dilemma: Convenience vs Cost In Fashion E-commerce

The returns crisis has long haunted UK fashion e-commerce, but in 2025 the conversation sharpened as ASOS drew headlines for its approach to accounts with larger numbers of returns. Consumers reported that the online giant was shutting down the accounts of those that it considered to be 'serial returners'. As reports picked up traction, ASOS stated that the accounts 'of a small group of customers' had been closed following 'shopping activity (that) has consistently fallen outside our fair use policy'.

A key point of friction could be that what consumers see as practical shopping, retailers increasingly view as problematic behaviour. One such consumer practice drawing concern from retailers is 'bracketing' where consumers order the same product in multiple sizes or colours with plans to only retain one of such product. While this makes perfect sense to shoppers who may have to navigate inconsistent sizing between retailers and prefer the convenience of home try-ons, for retailers it means stock leaving warehouses only to return days or weeks later, creating logistical loops for retailers to sort.

Technology companies are offering innovative solutions to the returns standoff between consumers and retailers. Fit-tech firms like True Fit use AI to predict which size well work best for individual shoppers, with complicated size-charts being left in the dust. For retailers grappling with mounting returns costs, such solutions may represent a potential path towards more sustainable e-commerce operations.

The ASOS controversy has exposed growing tension in online fashion retail, where consumer convenience increasingly clashes with business sustainability. While fit-tech solutions are emerging, the fundamental challenge remains balancing consumer satisfaction with operational viability. As return rates continue to pressure margins, retailers may need to choose between maintaining liberal policies or implementing stricter measures that protect profitability.

