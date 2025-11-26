Russia's Designation of the IBO as 'undesirable'

On 25 August 2025, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation designated the Geneva-based International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) as 'undesirable'.1 This has disrupted IB programmes in Russia and created uncertainty for Russian families with students in IB schools abroad – including in the UK.

The designation

A designation of an organisation as 'undesirable' under Russian law, imposes various prohibitions on the activities of that organisation in Russia. In addition, it creates 'a ban on participation in the activities of a foreign or international organisation outside the territory of the Russian Federation by citizens of the Russian Federation'.2

The consequences of breaching these prohibitions are severe. Under Russian law, affiliation with an 'undesirable' organisation carries the risk of penalties including fines, compulsory labour, and imprisonment for a term of up to ten years for the most serious violations involving leadership or organisation of such activities.

Before the designation, 29 schools in Russia were participating in IB programmes, including institutions such as the British International School, Skolkovo, and the European Gymnasium in Moscow, as well as the Letovo School (which ranked first globally in academic performance among IB schools in 2024). The day after IB was declared undesirable, most Russian IB schools asked the International Baccalaureate to urgently terminate all contracts.3

The IBO responded by stating: 'The International Baccalaureate is an educational organisation and is not affiliated with any political body. [...] We regret that this decision may interrupt the education of schools and students'.4

The effect of the designation

The designation raises the question of whether the activities of schools, students, and parents relating to the enrolment of Russian students in IB programmes at foreign schools would violate the ban and potentially lead to criminal liability. This is a complicated development, creating a potentially precarious position for families with a Russian connection undertaking IB programmes. In particular, the Russian designation is claimed to have extraterritorial reach, which could mean that Russian nationals engaging with IB programmes abroad – whether as students, parents, or staff – have the risk of potentially facing legal consequences should they return to Russia or maintain connections there.

Risk mitigation

The Russian designation creates a genuine risk for Russian nationals engaged in IB programmes. Caution is advised and families should seek specialist legal advice to understand their individual circumstances and make informed decisions regarding IB programme participation

Organisations working with Russian families should ensure that concerned individuals and their families are informed of the potential risks associated with their engagement with IB programmes. Furthermore, schools and organisations must consider their broader business and human rights obligations in this context, as well as taking steps to mitigate risks.

