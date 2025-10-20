Beyond The Barcode: How QR Codes Are Reshaping Retail

Barcodes revolutionised retail with their familiar black-and-white stripes in the late 70s and 80s. Today, those same stripes are facing their biggest challenger yet in the form of dynamic QR codes that could transform how consumers discover, understand and interact with products. Retailers are cluing into harnessing the full versatility offered by QR codes, with Tesco's ongoing trial of next-generation QR codes on its products changing how consumers interact with goods at the point of decision.

QR codes enhanced by GS1 technology unlock layers of product information in place of a static barcode that takes up space. A scan can pull up sourcing details, nutritional information, allergy warnings, recycling instructions or recipe suggestions. For consumers who want to know more about what they are buying, this is a step change. Consumers no longer need to hunt for tiny text on the back of the pack, and for those with accessibility needs, information that can be read aloud or enlarged on a phone screen.

The benefits also extend beyond transparency. Tesco has already reported that QR codes allow it to monitor which products are nearing expiry, enabling more targeted markdowns and, in theory, reducing food waste. For the consumer, that could translate into more timely price cuts and fresher stock on shelves. The same technology can also give retailers more granular supply-chain visibility by 'connecting supply chain operations with real-time consumer interactions'.

But the promise comes with questions. Will customers embrace scanning codes at scale, or is there a risk of 'QR fatigue'? How much information is too much before the experience becomes cluttered or overwhelming? Success will depend on execution. Done well, QR codes could improve product transparency in retail, reducing waste while empowering informed consumer choice. Done poorly, they risk becoming another digital hurdle that adds unnecessary complication to consumers' in-store experience.

