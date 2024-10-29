What Is Off Rolling In Schools And Is It Illegal?

Off rolling occurs when a school removes a pupil from their school roll without a formal exclusion or by encouraging the parent to remove their child.

Off rolling is generally done with the school's interests in mind, not the best interests of the child.

For example, off rolling can be used to remove students with lower grades to avoid affecting the school's exam results.

Off rolling most often impacts students with Special Education Needs (SEN) or those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This blog will explain what off rolling is, why it happens, who it affects, and if it is illegal.

What is off rolling in schools?

Off rolling is a practice used by schools to remove students from their school roll without formally excluding them or by encouraging their parents to remove them.

Off rolling is most often acting in the school's best interests, for example, to improve exam results.

However, this is often not in the best interests of the child and if alternative arrangements are not made, it can disadvantage vulnerable students, who may lose access to support and education.

Off rolling typically targets students who are considered less likely to perform well in exams, often due to behavioural, academic, or attendance issues.

This practice disproportionally impacts Special Educational Needs (SEN) students or pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Why do schools engage in off-rolling?

Schools engage in off-rolling primarily to improve their overall performance, for example, before GCSE exam results.

By removing students who are less likely to achieve high grades, schools aim to boost their overall academic statistics.

Off-rolling is often seen as a way to avoid formal exclusions, which can negatively affect a school's reputation.

However, it is controversial because it can marginalise vulnerable students and prioritises the success of the school over student welfare.

How prevalent is off-rolling in schools?

The most recent report on off-rolling was a 2019 YouGov survey conducted on behalf of Ofsted, which looked at the views of 1,018 teaching professionals in England.

The study found that a quarter of teachers had experienced off rolling in their schools, with this practice disproportionately affecting vulnerable students, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

It is important to note that these statistics may not provide a complete picture of the prevalence of off-rolling in schools.

Is off rolling illegal?

Off rolling is illegal in some cases, particularly where a child has been removed from the role for unlawful reasons or without a formal process, and it is widely considered to be bad practice.

The support of an expert education solicitor can help you ascertain whether a school has off rolled your child illegally and, if so, build a case against them.

We can also assist with preventing your child from being off rolled before it happens and supporting your child with accessing education if they have been off rolled.

How does off-rolling affect students?

Off rolling can have a significant impact on students, particularly those with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who are more likely to be affected by this practice.

While some students may be relocated to other schools or be home-schooled, it can be challenging for parents to find alternative educational provisions for their children.

In the most serious cases, off-rolling SEN pupils can lead to a child losing access to education, which can have a significant impact, particularly during exam periods such as GSCEs.

How can parents identify if their child is being off-rolled?

Ofsted describes a number of situations to look out for if you believe your child may be being off-rolled, including:

Removing your child from the school roll without officially issuing a permanent exclusion.

Pressuring or persuading you as the parent to withdraw your child from the school.

Discouraging a sixth-form student from continuing their studies.

Retaining your child on the school roll but restricting their attendance without formally suspending or permanently excluding them.

What should I do if I suspect my child is being off-rolled?

If you suspect your child is being off-rolled and the school have suggested that you remove or move your child to alternative education, you should gather all of the evidence that you have of your correspondence with the school.

You can then get in touch with our specialist education solicitors, who can assess your situation and, where possible, prevent your child from being off-rolled.

If your child has already been removed from the roll, we can review whether this was against the law and take further action against the school to rectify the situation.

We can also assist with finding alternative educational provision for your child to prevent them from falling out of the system.

