Insights For In-house Counsel - Spring 2025

- AI and data regulation: EU AI Act and Online Safety Act obligations apply, UK data reform and the Trump effect
- Digital markets: tough new UK regulatory regime now in force
- Employment law: Employment Rights Bill, neonatal care leave and pay gap reporting
- Sustainability reporting: shifting sands and the Omnibus proposal
- Commercial contracts: cracking down on late payments, franchising in good faith and pricing in 5
- Failure to prevent fraud offence: are you ready?
- Long-awaited Arbitration Act 2025 and enforcing judgments with the 2019 Hague Convention
- National Security and the new Government
- PISCES: a new type of regulated trading platform
- Real estate: Countdown to Commonhold and PRS EPC reform
- Pensions: DC 'megafunds' and new IHT implications
- Tax: Finance Act 2025 measures in focus, carried interest reform and Spring Statement
