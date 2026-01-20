Retail & Consumer Risk Radar 2026

Future-proof your Retail & Consumer business: Navigate the legal landscape with our interactive Risk Radar 2026

Keeping pace with legal and regulatory developments is essential in the fast-changing Retail & Consumer sector. Our new interactive Risk Radar is designed to help you anticipate industry trends, spot emerging legal risks, and make confident decisions for 2026 and beyond. Whether you're navigating digital regulations, adapting to employment law reforms, strengthening supply chain resilience, or responding to ESG and consumer protection changes, the Risk Radar offers tailored insights for your business. Our interactive tool can help you see how you can turn challenges into opportunities in the year ahead.

Shaping trends 2026

Consumer

Retailers face tighter consumer protection and marketing rules in 2026. Key developments include:

Consumer enforcement – tougher penalties and scrutiny for non-compliance with protection rules.

tougher penalties and scrutiny for non-compliance with protection rules. Digital transparency – stricter controls on online design, subscriptions, and product safety.

stricter controls on online design, subscriptions, and product safety. Green claims – higher standards for environmental marketing and sustainability disclosures.

– higher standards for environmental marketing and sustainability disclosures. Advertising restrictions – HFSS and health-related marketing bans now fully in force, increasing scrutiny.

– HFSS and health-related marketing bans now fully in force, increasing scrutiny. Brand and IP litigation – significant new case law for brand owners wishing to protect their products from lookalikes and their trade marks from misuse.

Digital

Significant updates in AI, data, and cybersecurity compliance. Key developments include:

AI – evolving approach to AI regulation and to tackling the challenges of promoting innovation while continuing to protect IP rights.

– evolving approach to AI regulation and to tackling the challenges of promoting innovation while continuing to protect IP rights. Cybersecurity standards – higher resilience and reporting expectations and broader regulatory scope.

– higher resilience and reporting expectations and broader regulatory scope. Online safety – tighter obligations and liability for digital platforms and content providers.

– tighter obligations and liability for digital platforms and content providers. Digital and data regulation – regulator and legislator focus on modernisation and simplification of digital and data regulation.

– regulator and legislator focus on modernisation and simplification of digital and data regulation. Payments innovation – regulatory and industry focus on a shift away from cards to A2A based payments and ongoing regulatory consultations around digital currencies.

Supply Chain & Procurement

ESG due diligence – importance of supply chain due diligence post-Omnibus (amendments to CSDDD and CSRD).

– importance of supply chain due diligence post-Omnibus (amendments to CSDDD and CSRD). Deforestation and traceability – EUDR reforms and updated deadlines require robust sourcing controls.

– EUDR reforms and updated deadlines require robust sourcing controls. Product liability – expanded rules for software, AI, and digital products increase litigation risk.

– expanded rules for software, AI, and digital products increase litigation risk. Modern slavery compliance – proposed mandatory due diligence and tougher penalties for supply chains.

– proposed mandatory due diligence and tougher penalties for supply chains. Packaging and waste – new obligations for reporting, tracking and recycling, and reforms to the waste carrier, broker, dealer system.

new obligations for reporting, tracking and recycling, and reforms to the waste carrier, broker, dealer system. Late payments – government crackdown on late payments, including proposals to make statutory rate of interest mandatory.

Operations/Regulatory

Employment reforms – sweeping changes affecting workforce management and business costs.

– sweeping changes affecting workforce management and business costs. Market oversight – enhanced CMA powers and digital market regulation increase compliance risk.

– enhanced CMA powers and digital market regulation increase compliance risk. Fraud prevention – "Failure to Prevent Fraud" remains a top legal and reputational concern.

– "Failure to Prevent Fraud" remains a top legal and reputational concern. Property sustainability – stricter energy and environmental standards for business premises.

– stricter energy and environmental standards for business premises. Retail crime – increasingly a boardroom issue, new legislation increasing the onus on large venue safety impacting retailers.

– increasingly a boardroom issue, new legislation increasing the onus on large venue safety impacting retailers. ESG in M&A – due diligence on sustainability and human rights central to deal-making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.