15 September 2025

Join Us For Our Latest Consumer Law Webinar! When The CMA Comes Calling: How To Prepare And How To Respond

Lewis Silkin

United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Jen Dinmore
It is not too late to sign up for our upcoming webinar which is taking place next Thursday 18th September (4pm), where we'll walk you through what to do if the CMA comes knocking. Whether it's opening an investigation into your business, sending an Information Notice, or even carrying out a raid, you'll leave this session knowing how to respond confidently and effectively.

I'll be joined by Jen Dinmore, who brings invaluable insight from her time as Director of Consumer Protection at the CMA. Together, we'll share practical advice and real-world tips so you and your business are on the front foot, not scrambling to react.

This webinar is part of our ongoing series on the DMCC Act, and you can explore even more resources over on our Consumer Law Hub.

I hope you'll join us for what promises to be a timely and highly practical session.

You can sign up using the link here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Photo of Jen Dinmore
Jen Dinmore
