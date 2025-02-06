Dr Michelle Pratt In Conversation With Jodie Bates

MP: Jodie, thank you for agreeing to take part in our conversation series which highlights and celebrates the incredible people at the heart of our organisation. I am excited to hear your insights as

Boult is a leading European IP patent, design and trade mark firm recognised throughout the IP world for its commercial awareness and commitment to clients. Our teams in our UK, German and Spanish offices handle work at a national, European regional and international level.

MP: Jodie, thank you for agreeing to take part in our conversation series which highlights and celebrates the incredible people at the heart of our organisation. I am excited to hear your insights as an IT Trainer at Boult. To start, how long have you been with the firm?

JB: About 6 years.

MP: What was your path to becoming an IT trainer at Boult?

JB: Well honestly, I was doing hairdressing, but I hated working weekends! So, I applied and got an apprenticeship with a company where I blasted through my IT qualifications. Then, the company asked me to teach IT to the next cohort of apprentices. That set me on the path towards IT training. I moved into corporate roles in training IT – including delivering IT training across Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). That involved a lot of travelling which I don't now miss!

I enjoy teaching IT as there are no grey areas. If you click the right button it works! I also found that having dyslexia helps with my teaching. It makes me more aware of peoples' neurodiversity and gives me a different perspective, which is advantageous. Students sometimes come to me and say I can't do something as I'm dyslexic, but when I tell them I'm dyslexic too, and share learning methods with them, they too realise they can find a way to overcome challenges. I see my dyslexia as a positive.

MP: What are you most proud of in your work with Boult?

JB: Giving people that light bulb moment.

MP: Oh, I like that.

JB: For example, when you're training someone, and you're introducing a new concept to them, but they can't quite get their head round it, it's great to find a way to get them to understand. – To have something open up for them, or overcome challenges for them. A real, "ohhh I get it," moment.

MP: For some people, IT feels like a black box or an alien lifeform... how do you translate complex IT ideas to someone less IT savvy?

JB: It depends on what is the best way to work for them, or that makes them feel more comfortable. I try to put an everyday spin on my training – even though quite a lot of folks clearly aren't the most comfortable with IT systems or procedures, they will have experienced similar things in real life. Like, for example, how to "flatten" a pdf in nuance. Using a physical representation can help, so in that instance I might pick up a lever arch folder full of post it notes and shake it to demonstrate what will happen to your notes in a non-flattened pdf!

MP: What advice would you give to your younger self?

JB: Be yourself. And that you have to have slightly tough skin.

MP: Yes, having resilience is important.

JB: Right. But I also want people to know they can always come and ask me questions – I'm really very happy to help.

MP: Do you take part in any committees, either here within Boult or in the wider industry?

JB: Yes, I'm part of the committee that looks after wellbeing for Boult. And I'm on IP Inclusive Advisory Board, [Jodie Bates joins The IP Inclusive Advisory Board] and its Women in IP committee. It's amazing the leaps and bounds we've made as an industry, and as a whole on inclusiveness recently, but I feel there's still work to do to be more inclusive of non-fee earners within that. So, I'm helping to lead on that for IP Inclusive. A lot of the time, I'm suggesting ideas to them that we actually already do at Boult.

MP: It sounds as though you are doing great work Jodie. Sharing best practice helps everyone improve. What's your favourite part of the job?

JB: I can tell you, answering emails isn't my favourite. But I use rules and flags to manage it.

MP: I think we can all appreciate that.

JB: Really, my favourite part is being trusted with the responsibility of meeting new starters on their first day. I'm with them the most during that first week and they often come to me with questions. I appreciate the trust in giving me that opportunity.

More generally, I'm given the trust to develop my own training programme to meet what stakeholders need. I discuss with the stakeholders what they want. Then, I figure out how to deliver the training, how long it should take and what the sessions should be. That's based on my training background and my knowledge of the firm and what works best for people. It's the autonomy I really value.

MP:Thank you, Jodie. It really was inspiring and fun talking to you and learning not only about your passion for your job, but also the progress and hard work you are putting into making the IP profession more inclusive in the future.

If you want to find out more about Equality, diversity and inclusion;Women in IP – IP Inclusive, or IP Inclusive Advisory Board, follow these links. If you wish to contact Jodie, she can be contacted at jbates@boult.com. Thank you for taking the time to read our conversation with Jodie, designed to give you a closer look at the incredible individuals who make up our team. Until next time!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.