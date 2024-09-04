The Ellisons Way; The Best Possible Way To Succeed

This year, Ellisons is celebrating 260 years as the region's trusted legal advisor. Hard work is certainly one of the key factors Ellisons thrives upon, but there are four more which the firm points to when discussing its success.

In this piece for Legal Practice Management, Managing Partner, Guy Longhurst provides an overview of the Ellisons Way – a set of practices and fundamental principles permeating the firm's DNA.

Ellisons has always been an unusually forward-thinking law firm. When I was offered my first job here almost 30 years ago, I had received very disappointing A-Level results and taken a rather convoluted route into law, via a four year town planning degree and a law conversion course. My journey to qualifying as a solicitor had a huge impact on how I lead and manage Ellisons today. The Ellisons Way is at the heart of that, an everyday way of life we strive to achieve to ensure we are serving our clients and colleagues in the best possible way.

Clients are the centre of what we do

Placing clients first is not mere lip service but the cornerstone of the Ellisons Way. The team works together to provide comprehensive, personalised support which ensures clients have our best every single day, not just once in a while. Ellisons is a partner-led, multidisciplinary legal team offering well-rounded advice and solutions for clients. With 300 colleagues located across Essex and Suffolk, we develop long-term relationships and are proud that many of our clients have been with us for several generations. We are also always evaluating our work and successes to improve what we do and continue to grow.

Working together as one

We understand how often the team faces intense pressure, which is why we work together to help one another in everything we do. Wellbeing is important to us all and we have a number of wellbeing champions throughout the firm and every office. Their priority is to make sure each team member gets the best out of themselves at work and at home. They can offer real solutions to support the teams including sleep workshops and first aid for mental health.

Upcoming events like our 'Back to School Sports Day' are the perfect example of how we enjoy life – inside and outside of work. It is this commitment to a positive workplace culture which has earned us the Great Place to Work certification, something we are very proud of.

Celebrating diversity and talent

As one of the oldest firms in the East of England, we understand the importance of seeking out and growing talent. I myself wouldn't be where I am without Ellisons, and I have always pushed to recognise candidates with the right attitude rather than just the right results. We are very proud of our diversity and the way we recruit our talented people, plus all the various career routes we offer. The Ellisons Academy, our ongoing development programme for colleagues, is award-winning, helping colleagues to grow professionally and personally in their chosen careers. Our trainee scheme for solicitors and legal executives, has run for more than 25 years and we also welcome apprenticeships each year, providing unique opportunities for youngsters of every background.

Outward looking

We have always been strong supporters of the communities where we live and work across Essex and Suffolk. Our colleagues pride themselves upon their involvement with clubs, charities and associations in the community.

Our dementia friendly champions lead the way by promoting inclusivity and many of them can be found supporting local initiatives, such as cafes, to ensure people are properly supported.

This year, it was important for us to celebrate our 260th anniversary by giving back to the community. So far, we have raised tens of thousands of pounds for Essex Wildlife Trust and the Brain Tumour Charity by taking part in various fundraising initiatives, including; marathons, tandemathons, sweepstakes and running 5k a day. We also have lots more fundraising activities planned for the rest of the year.

Ellisons Way, our way

The Ellisons Way is more than just a set of guidelines. It embodies the values and principles we stand for as leaders in our industry and community. We may be celebrating our 260th anniversary but the Ellisons Way is going to ensure we are still serving our community for many years to come.

