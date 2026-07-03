Client Accused Of Sexual Assault - Police Drop Case

Case study summary

We represented a young man accused of a Sexual Assault. He had been contacted by police but had no idea why. We arranged an interview which we carefully prepared for and followed up to provide further information to the police. As a result the case was quickly dropped.

Case study

Our client was a young man studying full time at College. His parents had been contacted by the police whilst he was away studying. They were incredibly worried as they had no idea why the police wanted to speak to him and contacted our firm to see whether we could assist.

An initial meeting was quickly arranged with the client and his parents, so that they could meet the lawyers at our firm who would potentially be representing him. This also meant that we could find out more information about what the police investigation might relate to.

They quickly made a decision to instruct MMS and we started work straight away to establish contact with the investigating officer. We were able to arrange a convenient date and time for the interview to take place, as well as obtain further information from the police in advance of the interview. As a result, we were able to take time to go through this information with our client and take detailed instructions from him. A prepared statement was then carefully drafted based on his instructions, and subsequently submitted to the police on the day of the interview without our client needing to say anything else.

After the interview, we followed up with the investigating officer to provide further evidence that we said demonstrated he was telling the truth. As a result, only one week after the interview, the police confirmed that the investigation would be closed and they would be taking No Further Action.

The client and his parents were delighted with result and that this had been achieved so quickly.

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