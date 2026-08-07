Why A Public Inquiry Into Jeffrey Epstein’s UK Activities Must Remain On The Table

Recent reports have reignited debate over whether a public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein’s activities in the UK should take place, following apparently conflicting messages from the Government on the issue. The developments have prompted renewed calls for transparency, accountability and answers for survivors.

Seetal Patel, solicitor in the Serious Personal Injury team who specialises in abuse claims, discusses why survivors’ concerns must remain at the heart of the debate.

Confusion over the Government’s position

This week there appeared to be some confusion within Government over whether a public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein’s activities in the UK could happen.

For years, questions have remained about Epstein’s links to the UK, how he was able to move so freely between countries and whether opportunities were missed to identify and prevent the shocking abuse of victims that occurred. Survivors and campaigners have continued to call for transparency and accountability, arguing that important questions remain unanswered and that those affected have too often felt unheard.

It therefore appeared to be a significant development when Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones suggested that the possibility of a public inquiry was being reviewed and confirmed that Prime Minister Andy Burnham had agreed to meet with victims. Indeed, she indicated that, upon her return as Victims Minister, she had received assurances that survivors would be prioritised and that their concerns would be taken seriously.

However, those comments were quickly followed by clarification from Downing Street that a public inquiry is not currently being actively considered.

Regardless of the Government’s current position, the wider issues raised by Epstein’s links to the UK have not disappeared. Nor have survivors’ calls for answers.

Why survivors deserve answers

As someone who works with survivors of abuse, I know how often victims spend years, sometimes decades, trying to be heard when they finally find the courage to come forward. Many have already been through difficult police investigations, civil claims and countless discussions about what happened to them and the impact it has had on their lives, only to be left feeling that the wider questions have never really been answered.

That is where a public inquiry could make a real difference.

This is no longer simply about Jeffrey Epstein as an inpidual, nor should the focus remain solely on his wealth, influence and connections. The focus now needs to be firmly on the victims and survivors, and on understanding the wider picture.

Survivors deserve answers about how this was allowed to happen, whether opportunities to intervene were missed and whether warning signs were ignored.

Examining potential institutional failings

It’s about understanding whether there were institutional failures, missed opportunities or systemic issues that allowed abuse and exploitation to occur. If there were failings, they should be identified openly and honestly.

Quite frankly, it’s not enough for the Government simply to say that it’s reviewing what options may be available. Survivors have waited long enough. Meaningful action is needed.

In my view, where there are serious concerns about how abuse was allowed to happen, particularly where so many victims are involved, transparency should always prevail. Public confidence is not rebuilt by avoiding scrutiny. It’s rebuilt by confronting difficult truths, learning lessons and making meaningful changes.

Accountability matters

I was particularly struck by comments from Alex Davies-Jones that survivors have too often been treated as an afterthought or reduced to a footnote. Sadly, many victims of abuse will recognise that feeling. They can spend years fighting for acknowledgement while debates continue around process and politics.

A public inquiry would not undo the harm suffered by victims. Nothing can. However, it could provide something many survivors have been seeking for years: accountability, acknowledgement and a clearer understanding of what went wrong.

Just as importantly, it could help ensure lessons are learned for the future. At their best, public inquiries shine a light on institutional failings, improve safeguarding and help prevent similar failures from happening again.

A necessary step forward

The Prime Minister’s commitment to meet with victims is undoubtedly a positive step. Survivors should be listened to, and their experiences should be central to any decision-making process.

For my part, I believe a public inquiry is absolutely necessary. Where there are legitimate questions about abuse, exploitation and potential institutional failings, those questions deserve proper and thorough investigation.

If we are truly committed to putting victims first, transparency and accountability must be more than aspirations. They must be reflected in meaningful action. A public inquiry would be an important step towards securing answers for survivors, restoring confidence and helping to prevent similar failures in the future.

If you have experienced abuse and are considering making a claim, it’s important to know that support and legal advice are available. Speaking to a specialist solicitor can help you understand your rights and the options open to you.