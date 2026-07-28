No Further Action After Assault Allegation

A client arrested on assault allegations made by his wife received urgent police station representation. After detailed disclosure review revealed no evidence of injury and inconsistencies in the complainant's account, a focused defence statement was prepared. The police subsequently decided to take no further action, allowing the client to avoid criminal proceedings.

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Case study summary

Our client faced allegations of assault made by his wife. We provided urgent police station representation, advised on the evidence and prepared a clear statement of his defence. Police ultimately took no further action.

Case study

Our client was arrested after his wife made allegations of assault arising from incidents said to have taken place during their relationship. The allegations included claims of historic violence and an alleged more recent confrontation. The client maintained that he had not committed any unlawful assault. He accepted that there had been arguments, but disputed the allegation of violence and explained that any physical action in the later incident was taken in self-defence after he was attacked.

We attended the police station promptly and obtained detailed disclosure from the investigating officer. This showed that there was no evidence of injury, the complainant’s initial account lacked clarity, and there were issues requiring consideration in relation to the reported history and the available communications.

After advising our client fully and taking his instructions, we prepared a focused written statement. It set out his position clearly, addressed the core allegations and preserved his account without unnecessary speculation or detail.

The case was subsequently reviewed and the police decided to take no further action.

The result meant that our client did not face charge or court proceedings, allowing him to move forward without criminal proceedings arising from the allegation.

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