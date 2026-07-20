United Kingdom – Bail Denied And Trial Date Set For Prosecution Of Captain Of The Tanker Smyrtos

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that a hearing took place in London on Thursday of last week relating to the prosecution of Ajay Pant, the Indian national who was captain of the oil tanker the MV Smyrtos.

As part of the hearing Pant’s application to be released on bail was refused and a four week trial was listed to start on 15 December.

In addition, the court has scheduled a hearing on 12 November to hear an application by the defendant to have the charges dismissed. The reporting does not mention the basis for that application.