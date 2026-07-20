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20 July 2026

United Kingdom – Bail Denied And Trial Date Set For Prosecution Of Captain Of The Tanker Smyrtos

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An Indian national serving as captain of a sanctioned Russian oil tanker faces criminal prosecution in the UK, with his bail application denied and a trial scheduled for December. The court will also hear a motion to dismiss the charges in November, though the legal basis for dismissal remains undisclosed.
United Kingdom Criminal Law
Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that a hearing took place in London on Thursday of last week relating to the prosecution of Ajay Pant, the Indian national who was captain of the oil tanker the MV Smyrtos.

As part of the hearing Pant’s application to be released on bail was refused and a four week trial was listed to start on 15 December.

In addition, the court has scheduled a hearing on 12 November to hear an application by the defendant to have the charges dismissed. The reporting does not mention the basis for that application.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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