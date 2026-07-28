Giambrone & Partners Identity Fraud Warning: Scammers Impersonating Lawyers To Target Cryptocurrency Victims

Cryptocurrency recovery scams are targeting individuals who have already lost money through fraudulent investments, with criminals impersonating lawyers and legal professionals to extract further payments or gain access to digital wallets. Understanding the warning signs of these sophisticated frauds and knowing how to verify communications can protect victims from falling prey to secondary scams that exploit their desire to recover lost assets.

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The growth of cryptocurrency investments and digital assets has created new opportunities for individuals and businesses worldwide. However, it has also led to the development of increasingly sophisticated forms of online fraud, including cryptocurrency recovery scams.

These scams typically target individuals who have already suffered financial losses through fraudulent investments, compromised platforms or unsuccessful crypto transactions. Fraudsters then approach victims claiming to be lawyers, financial experts, recovery specialists or representatives of legitimate organisations, offering assistance to recover lost funds.

In recent cases, criminals have attempted to misuse the identity of legal professionals and law firms to create a false appearance of legitimacy. These fraudulent communications may include copied logos, fake documents, unofficial email addresses, false legal procedures or requests for payments.

Giambrone & Partners wishes to raise awareness of this type of fraud and remind clients and members of the public of the importance of independently verifying any communication before providing information, downloading applications or transferring funds.

What are cryptocurrency recovery scams?

A second fraud targeting previous victims

Cryptocurrency recovery scams often begin after an individual has already experienced a financial loss.

Fraudsters identify or contact people who may have lost money through:

fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms;

fake investment schemes;

compromised wallets;

online trading scams.

They then present themselves as professionals capable of recovering the lost assets. The promise of recovering previously lost funds can make victims more vulnerable to further financial harm.

In many cases, the fraud does not focus only on obtaining money. Criminals may also attempt to obtain access to cryptocurrency wallets, personal information or security credentials.

Why criminals impersonate lawyers and legal professionals

Lawyers and law firms are frequently associated with trust, expertise and formal procedures. Fraudsters exploit this reputation by pretending to act on behalf of legitimate legal professionals.

A fraudulent message may include:

the name of a real lawyer;

a copied professional profile;

a law firm logo;

legal terminology;

fake contracts or documents;

requests presented as “official procedures”.

However, the appearance of a professional communication does not confirm its authenticity. Any unexpected contact claiming to represent a lawyer or law firm should be independently verified.

Common warning signs of a crypto recovery scam

Unsolicited contact from supposed lawyers or recovery specialists

One of the most common warning signs is receiving an unexpected message from someone claiming to assist with recovering cryptocurrency funds.

Individuals should be cautious where a person:

contacts them without prior professional relationship;

claims to represent a law firm, bank or financial institution;

uses unofficial email addresses;

communicates only through messaging applications;

creates urgency or pressure to act quickly.

Legitimate legal professionals generally follow formal communication procedures and can be verified through official firm channels.

Requests for wallet access, recovery phrases or private information

A significant warning sign is any request for information that could provide access to cryptocurrency assets.

Individuals should be particularly careful if asked to:

download cryptocurrency wallet applications;

enter a wallet recovery phrase;

provide private keys;

share security codes;

connect a wallet to an unknown platform.

Recovery phrases and private keys are highly sensitive information. They should not be shared with third parties claiming they can recover funds.

How fraudsters impersonate law firms

Fake emails, documents and professional identities

Fraudsters may create communications designed to appear similar to genuine legal correspondence. This may include:

email addresses resembling official domains;

copied branding;

false legal documents;

fake payment instructions;

references to legal proceedings that do not exist.

Giambrone & Partners reminds clients and members of the public that genuine communications from the firm are issued through official channels.

Any email received from a different domain, or any unexpected request for payment or sensitive information, should be treated with caution and independently verified.

Fake recovery payments and additional fees

Another common method involves requesting payments before funds can supposedly be released.

Fraudsters may refer to:

activation fees;

taxes;

commissions;

blockchain charges;

release payments;

administrative costs.

These requests are often presented as urgent requirements to complete a recovery process.

Before making any payment, individuals should verify the identity of the person requesting funds and confirm the legitimacy of the process directly with the relevant organisation.

How to verify whether a communication from a lawyer is genuine

Use official contact details only

The safest approach when receiving unexpected legal communication is to independently verify the sender.

Individuals should:

visit the official website of the firm;

use publicly listed telephone numbers;

contact the firm directly;

avoid relying on contact details provided in suspicious messages.

For Giambrone & Partners, clients and members of the public should verify communications through the official firm channels before taking any action, making payments or providing personal information.

Protecting personal and financial information

Fraud prevention also requires protecting sensitive information. Individuals should avoid sharing:

identity documents;

banking details;

cryptocurrency wallet credentials;

passwords;

authentication codes;

private financial information.

A legitimate legal service provider will not request confidential security information through unverified channels.

Legal consequences of cryptocurrency fraud and impersonation

Potential criminal implications

Fraudulent cryptocurrency recovery schemes may involve conduct that could have criminal implications depending on the circumstances. Investigations may require analysing:

digital communications;

payment records;

cryptocurrency transactions;

online identities;

technical evidence.

Due to the international nature of many cryptocurrency transactions, identifying perpetrators and recovering assets can involve complex legal and technical considerations.

The importance of preserving evidence

If someone believes they may have been targeted by a cryptocurrency scam, preserving evidence can be important. Relevant information may include:

emails received;

messages exchanged;

telephone numbers used;

payment confirmations;

wallet addresses;

documents provided by the fraudster.

A detailed record can assist professionals in assessing the available options.

Practical examples of cryptocurrency recovery scams

Scenario 1: A fake lawyer offering to recover lost crypto funds

An individual who previously lost cryptocurrency receives an email from someone claiming to be a lawyer specialising in asset recovery.

The sender uses professional language and provides documents that appear official. They request information about the individual's wallet and suggest downloading a specific application.

Before taking action, the individual contacts the law firm through its official website and discovers that the communication was not genuine.

Scenario 2: Payment requested before releasing recovered assets

A person receives a message stating that cryptocurrency funds have been located but that a final payment is required before they can be transferred.

The person is advised to verify the request independently and discovers that the supposed recovery process is fraudulent.

These examples demonstrate why verification should take place before providing information or making any payment.

Checklist: How to protect yourself from crypto recovery scams

If you receive a communication relating to cryptocurrency recovery, consider the following steps:

Verify the identity of the person contacting you through official channels.

Check whether the email address belongs to the legitimate organisation.

Do not trust unexpected messages claiming to recover lost funds.

Do not share wallet recovery phrases or private keys.

Do not download cryptocurrency applications requested by unknown contacts.

Do not transfer funds to pay unverified recovery fees.

Do not provide security codes or confidential financial information.

Keep copies of all suspicious communications.

Contact the law firm or organisation directly using published contact details.

Report suspicious communications to the relevant authorities where appropriate.

Giambrone & Partners’ commitment to secure communications

Protecting clients and the public from impersonation attempts

Giambrone & Partners takes the protection of clients, professional integrity and secure communications seriously.

The firm has become aware of attempts by third parties to misuse its identity and that of members of its team in fraudulent communications.

These communications have not been issued by Giambrone & Partners or its professionals. The firm reminds clients and the public that:

legitimate communications are sent through official firm channels;

payments are not requested through instant messaging platforms;

the firm does not request security codes or wallet credentials;

suspicious communications should be verified before any action is taken.

Reporting suspicious communications

Anyone who receives a suspicious communication claiming to come from Giambrone & Partners should avoid making payments or sharing information.

Individuals should contact the firm directly using official contact details published on the firm’s website to confirm authenticity.

FAQs

Q: What is a cryptocurrency recovery scam?

A: A cryptocurrency recovery scam is a fraud where criminals claim they can recover lost digital assets but instead attempt to obtain further payments, personal information or access to cryptocurrency wallets.

Q: Can fraudsters impersonate real lawyers or law firms?

A: Yes. Criminals may misuse the names, profiles or branding of real legal professionals to appear trustworthy. Any communication should be independently verified.

Q: Should I share my cryptocurrency wallet recovery phrase with a lawyer or recovery specialist?

A: No. Recovery phrases and private keys are sensitive security information and should not be shared with third parties.

Q: How can I check whether an email from a law firm is genuine?

A: Contact the firm directly using the official website and publicly available contact details rather than replying through the details provided in the suspicious message.

Q: What should I do if someone asks me to pay fees to recover cryptocurrency?

A: You should verify the request independently before making any payment. Requests for urgent fees, taxes or release payments may be a warning sign.

Q: What should I do if I believe I have received a fraudulent communication?

A: Do not make payments or share information. Keep copies of the communication and report it to the relevant organisation and authorities where appropriate.

Cryptocurrency recovery scams involving the impersonation of lawyers and law firms are an evolving form of fraud that relies on trust, urgency and professional deception.

Careful verification of communications, protection of sensitive information and early legal advice can help individuals and businesses respond appropriately to potential risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.