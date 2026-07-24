AI-generated Child Sexual Abuse Material: Legal Systems Confront A New Criminal Law Challenge

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AI can create realistic child sexual abuse images without a real child ever being involved, challenging long-established assumptions about victims, harm and the purpose of criminal law.

For decades, child sexual abuse image laws rested on a simple premise: every indecent photograph of a child represented the abuse of a real child – but generative AI has upended that assumption. Today, software can create images that appear indistinguishable from photographs of real children, forcing legislators, prosecutors and courts to confront questions that would once have seemed purely theoretical: what, precisely, is the law seeking to punish? And if there is no victim, is there a crime?

Across the UK, the US and Europe, the answer is proving anything but straightforward. While governments have moved swiftly to strengthen the criminal law, the legal rationale has evolved. Once centred almost exclusively on protecting identifiable victims from exploitation, the debate increasingly encompasses questions of public safety, offending behaviour and whether harm must be directly attributable to an identifiable victim at all. The upshot is a rapidly developing – albeit profoundly distressing – area of law that sits at the intersection of child protection, criminal justice and technology.

A legal framework built around traditional photography

Child sexual abuse image offences were originally designed for a world in which cameras recorded reality on film, with every image depicting an actual child who had been abused in its creation. Criminalising the production, possession and distribution of such material therefore served an obvious purpose: reducing demand for images whose existence depended upon the exploitation of real children.

The arrival of digital technology complicated matters, but prescient legislators anticipated some of the challenges to come. In the UK, the Protection of Children Act 1978 was amended by section 84 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to include “pseudo-photographs”, extending the legislation to realistic synthetic imagery decades before generative AI entered the public consciousness. The Coroners and Justice Act 2009 added offences relating to certain non-photographic prohibited images of children that fell outside the pseudo-photograph provisions.

Vicky Lankester, associate at London law firm Brett Wilson, which specialises in criminal and media law, explains that existing law effectively treats AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in the same way as material created without AI. Section 1 of the 1978 Act criminalises taking, distributing or showing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, as well as possessing such material with a view to distribution, while section 160 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 separately criminalises possession. Crucially, the 1978 Act defines a pseudo-photograph as “an image, whether made by computer-graphics or otherwise howsoever, which appears to be a photograph”.

“It is irrelevant whether the material is an actual photograph of an actual child, or whether it has been created by technology and/or AI and/or other means if it appears to be a photograph,” Lankester tells GLI News.

But Daniel Jackson, a partner specialising in criminal litigation at BCL Solicitors, identifies a potential grey area. Photorealistic AI material can be prosecuted as a pseudo-photograph, while obviously artificial or cartoon-like material may constitute a prohibited image under the 2009 Act. Advances in generative AI, however, mean that images “increasingly exist on a spectrum between clearly artificial and highly photorealistic”, he says, potentially creating uncertainty over which offence applies to material that is highly realistic but retains recognisably synthetic features.

Recent reforms have therefore been aimed less at filling an obvious gap in the law than confronting the scale, accessibility and sophistication that generative AI has introduced.

The non-existent child

Although public debate often treats AI-generated abuse imagery as a single issue, there are in fact two quite different scenarios.

The first is where AI is used to manipulate photographs of an identifiable child into sexually explicit images. Here, a real child has been targeted, with potential harms encompassing dignity, privacy and psychological wellbeing, as well as the continuing trauma caused by repeated circulation.

The second, and more difficult, category concerns wholly synthetic images depicting children who do not exist. These may appear entirely realistic even though they have been generated from a text prompt rather than a photograph, creating a jurisprudential challenge because no identifiable victim needs to have been abused in their creation.

Yet UK law does not make that distinction. Lankester says there is no meaningful legal difference between an AI-generated sexual image based on a real child, a wholly synthetic image of a child who has never existed and a genuine photograph of a real child. Nor, she points out, are offenders distinguished on that basis when sentenced – although whether they should be is another matter. “In my opinion, the law should draw a meaningful distinction, at least between AI-generated sexual images and real photographs of real children, due to the likely harm caused,” she says.

Where a genuine photograph is involved, Lankester argues, the child will almost inevitably have suffered harm, while an AI-generated image of an identifiable child also creates a real likelihood of harm. With an entirely synthetic child, however, “no harm can be caused to that ‘child’”.

It is the second category that has become the focus of intense legal and philosophical debate – and one that Jackson notes has yet to be squarely tested by the courts. In the 2024 prosecution of Hugh Nelson, who was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for offences involving AI-generated child abuse imagery, the material was based on real, identifiable children whose faces were superimposed on 3D models. The case therefore demonstrated that existing law can deal severely with AI manipulation of real children, but did not test how the courts would approach wholly fictional CSAM.

The UK doubles down

Rather than reopening the question of whether wholly synthetic child abuse images should be criminalised, the UK has largely answered it through legislation. Recently, Parliament has expanded the law beyond the images themselves to address the AI ecosystem surrounding their creation and distribution. The Crime and Policing Act 2026 has introduced offences targeting AI tools specifically designed or adapted to generate child sexual abuse material. It also criminalises possessing, publishing or distributing so-called ‘paedophile manuals’ containing instructions on using AI to create such material, as well as operating websites that facilitate its distribution.

That approach presents difficulties of its own. Jackson points out that many AI models can produce both lawful and illegal material depending on how they are used, making it difficult to distinguish legitimate systems from those intended for offending. “The distinction is likely to become increasingly blurred as AI systems continue to develop rapidly,” he says. The difficulty for lawmakers is therefore deciding where liability should fall: on the technology itself, on those who deliberately design or adapt it to create illegal material, or on those who use otherwise legitimate AI tools for criminal purposes.

There are practical policing concerns too. Generative AI can produce vast quantities of highly realistic material at unprecedented speed, potentially consuming forensic resources and making it harder to identify genuine victims depicted in authentic abuse imagery.

America asks a different question

The United States approaches the issue very differently.

The defining authority remains the Supreme Court’s 2002 decision in Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition, which struck down provisions of the Child Pornography Prevention Act 1996 criminalising certain virtual child pornography where no actual children had been used. The majority reasoned that the principal justification for prohibiting child pornography lay in preventing the sexual abuse of children during its production. If no child had been exploited, that rationale was absent and the legislation infringed First Amendment protections.

Congress fired back with the PROTECT Act 2003, adopting a more narrowly drawn prohibition intended to survive constitutional scrutiny.

Now, generative AI has revived questions that Ashcroft appeared to leave unresolved. If software can produce images practically impossible to distinguish from genuine photographs without involving a real child, where should the constitutional line be drawn?

Europe’s preventive approach

In the European Union, the response has focused more heavily on child protection than the free-expression concerns that have dominated in America. In June, the European Parliament and Council reached a provisional agreement on an overhaul of the EU’s child sexual abuse laws that explicitly brings AI-generated and deepfake material within the criminal law.

The new rules will also make it a criminal offence to design or adapt AI systems specifically to produce child sexual abuse material, as well as to acquire, possess or distribute such systems, with penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment. The reforms update the existing 2011 Child Sexual Abuse Directive, which was drafted long before generative AI became widely available.

The result is an approach closer to that adopted by the UK: rather than requiring proof that an identifiable child was harmed in the creation of every image, EU law is increasingly targeting both synthetic material and the technology designed to produce it – a clear contrast with the constitutional concerns that continue to shape the debate in the US.

What is ‘harm’?

Beneath the legislative detail lies a more existential question about the purpose of criminal law.

Historically, the justification for child abuse image offences was uncomplicated because every image represented the abuse of a real child. AI challenges that assumption by making it possible to generate convincing abuse imagery depicting entirely fictional children. But the absence of an identifiable victim does not settle the argument: synthetic imagery can still contribute to wider harms, including bolstering the market for CSAM, complicating investigations, facilitating grooming and normalising sexual interest in children. Some systems capable of generating such imagery may also have been trained using genuine abuse material.

On the other hand, while the subject matter is deeply unsavoury, asking whether criminal law should treat wholly fictional depictions in precisely the same way as images created through the abuse of a real child makes a perfectly coherent legal point.

Lankester draws an analogy with sexual communication with a child. Where an offender believes they are communicating sexually with a child but is actually speaking to an adult decoy – typically a police officer or a so-called paedophile hunter – the absence of an actual child is recognised by the law. Such conduct may amount to attempted sexual communication with a child, but sentencing can reflect the fact that no child has actually suffered harm. “In my view, the law on indecent images of children should be the same, as the reasoning surrounding the level of harm caused is the same,” she says.

Synthetic imagery may, of course, generate harms of its own. But the distinction brings us back to the question at the heart of the debate: should criminal law principally respond to harm already inflicted on an identifiable victim, or should it also intervene to guard against the harm that such material could cause to society as a whole – including, of course, children?

The next chapter

Generative AI is forcing legal systems to revisit assumptions on which existing offences were built.

The UK has reinforced an already expansive statutory framework while targeting the AI tools and infrastructure facilitating abuse. The European Union is pursuing a similarly interventionist path, while the United States continues to grapple with constitutional questions that have defined its approach for more than two decades.

AI is doing more than testing existing child protection laws. It is compelling legal systems to examine, with renewed precision, what they seek to protect, why they seek to protect it, and how the law should respond when technology severs the traditional connection between an image and the abuse that once inevitably lay behind it.

Originally published by Global Legal Group

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