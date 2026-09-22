VAT fraud investigations can expose a business, its directors and individuals to criminal prosecution, significant financial liabilities, restraint or confiscation proceedings and serious reputational damage.

Cases range from allegations that VAT returns deliberately misstated transactions through to sophisticated missing trader or carousel fraud. Businesses can also become caught up in an investigation because HMRC believes they knew or should have known that transactions were connected with fraud, even where they deny participating in it.

Our fraud and criminal defence solicitors advise businesses, directors and individuals facing HMRC VAT fraud investigations, interviews under caution and criminal proceedings. We can become involved at an early stage, help establish what HMRC is alleging and develop a defence strategy before positions become entrenched.

We have represented individuals and businesses facing VAT fraud investigations and prosecutions for a number of years, and our team is very familiar with the processes HMRC uses at every stage, from the first request for information through to trial.

How we can help with VAT fraud allegations

VAT investigations can involve thousands of transactions, several businesses and years of accounting records. The important first step is usually to establish what HMRC alleges you did, what evidence supports that allegation and whether it can prove dishonesty or knowledge of the fraud.

We can assist with:

Early advice during an HMRC investigation – assessing the allegations, potential criminal exposure and what you should and should not do while enquiries continue.

Dawn raids and searches – advising urgently where HMRC executes warrants, seizes documents, computers or phones, or seeks information from directors and employees.

Interviews under caution – preparing you for interview, analysing disclosure and attending with you when HMRC questions you.

Reviewing the transaction evidence – working through invoices, VAT returns, bank transactions, contracts, emails and other records to establish the commercial reality behind transactions.

Knowledge and dishonesty issues – challenging allegations that you knew transactions were fraudulent or deliberately participated in a scheme.

Missing trader and carousel fraud – defending allegations involving supply chains, multiple businesses, cross-border transactions and fraudulent VAT repayment claims.

Director and employee liability – advising where HMRC is investigating whether responsibility lies with the company, particular directors, employees or others involved in the business.

Responding to prosecution – analysing the prosecution case, identifying evidential weaknesses and preparing a defence through to trial where necessary.

Restraint and confiscation proceedings – advising where assets are frozen during an investigation or the prosecution subsequently seeks recovery of alleged criminal benefit under POCA.

Related regulatory and commercial problems – helping businesses assess the wider consequences for banking facilities, insurers, customers, suppliers, professional status and reputation.

Where accountants, tax advisers or forensic specialists are already involved, we can work alongside them while focusing specifically on the criminal allegations, evidence and defence strategy.

In our experience of dealing with these cases, the businesses that fare best are those that seek specialist advice at the earliest opportunity, before an investigation narrative becomes fixed in HMRC's mind.

What is VAT fraud?

VAT fraud broadly involves deliberately evading VAT, dishonestly obtaining a VAT repayment or participating in transactions designed to facilitate VAT fraud.

The factual circumstances vary considerably. An investigation might concern a relatively straightforward allegation about false VAT returns or invoices, or a complex supply chain involving numerous companies and jurisdictions.

Examples can include:

deliberately understating VAT due to HMRC;

submitting false VAT repayment claims;

creating or using false invoices;

concealing taxable sales;

claiming input VAT on fictitious transactions;

operating businesses designed to disappear without paying VAT;

participating in missing trader or carousel fraud;

using companies or transactions to disguise the true movement of goods or money; and

knowingly assisting another person or business to commit VAT fraud.

An important distinction is between a tax error or disagreement and criminal fraud. Incorrect VAT treatment does not automatically mean somebody has acted dishonestly.

We deal with this distinction regularly, and it is often the single most important issue we need to establish at the outset of a case.

Missing trader and carousel VAT fraud

Some of the most serious investigations involve Missing Trader Intra-Community (MTIC) fraud, commonly referred to as carousel fraud.

These schemes typically involve goods being traded through a chain of companies. One business charges VAT but disappears without paying it to HMRC, while another business in the chain claims VAT back.

Transactions can be repeated or structured across different businesses and countries, generating substantial fraudulent VAT losses.

HMRC may investigate not only those suspected of organising the fraud but also other businesses within the transaction chain.

That creates an important practical issue: was your business knowingly involved in the fraud, or was it conducting what it believed to be legitimate trade?

The answer may depend upon due diligence, pricing, payment arrangements, communications with suppliers and customers, how introductions were made and whether there were warning signs which HMRC says should have caused concern.

We have dealt with numerous missing trader and carousel fraud cases involving complex, multi-jurisdictional supply chains, and we understand how HMRC builds its case when tracing goods and money through a chain of businesses.

What happens in a VAT fraud investigation?

There is no single investigation process, but HMRC may obtain and analyse:

VAT returns and accounting records;

invoices and purchase orders;

company bank accounts;

payment trails;

emails and messages;

mobile phones and computers;

company records;

supplier and customer information;

import and export documentation; and

evidence obtained from other suspects or businesses.

HMRC may also use statutory information powers, conduct searches and invite or require individuals to attend an interview under caution.

A VAT investigation can run for a considerable period before a charging decision is made. That does not mean it should simply be left to HMRC in the meantime.

Early legal advice can be particularly valuable in identifying the prosecution theory, preserving relevant defence evidence and avoiding decisions during the investigation which become difficult to correct later.

Our clients often come to us at exactly this stage, and we have seen first-hand how much difference early, focused advice can make to the eventual outcome of an investigation.

HMRC interviews under caution for VAT fraud

If you are being interviewed under caution, HMRC is investigating potential criminal offending.

What you say may subsequently be relied upon in evidence.

Preparation should therefore go considerably further than simply turning up with a solicitor. Depending upon the case, we may consider:

what disclosure HMRC has provided;

the transactions likely to be questioned;

accounting and business records;

explanations for unusual payments or trading patterns;

communications with suppliers, customers or colleagues;

the division of responsibilities within the business; and

whether further information is needed before particular questions can properly be answered.

The right interview strategy depends upon the evidence and circumstances. There is no universally correct approach to answering questions, providing a prepared statement or exercising the right to silence.

Having prepared clients for a great many HMRC interviews under caution, we know that the right strategy varies considerably from case to case, and we tailor our approach accordingly rather than applying a standard template.

Can inadvertent businesses be accused of VAT fraud?

Yes.

VAT fraud investigations can extend well beyond the people HMRC believes originally devised a scheme. A legitimate business may have bought or sold goods within a supply chain that HMRC subsequently identifies as fraudulent.

HMRC may scrutinise whether the business knew, suspected or should have realised what was happening.

Evidence of the genuine commercial rationale for transactions can therefore become important. This might include how suppliers were selected, what checks were carried out, how prices were negotiated, why transactions were structured in a particular way and whether the business responded appropriately to anything unusual.

This is one reason VAT fraud cases should not be considered solely as an accounting exercise. The commercial context can be central to the defence.

We frequently represent genuine traders who have found themselves under investigation simply for having done business with a fraudulent counterparty, and we understand exactly what commercial evidence HMRC will look for when assessing knowledge and intent.

Common defence issues

The appropriate defence depends upon the allegation, but recurring issues include:

Was there actually a fraud? HMRC must prove the criminal case. Accounting irregularities, poor records or incorrect VAT treatment do not themselves establish deliberate fraud.

Did the defendant act dishonestly? A prosecution may turn on what the individual actually knew and intended at the relevant time.

Was the business innocently caught in a fraudulent supply chain? The presence of fraud elsewhere in a chain does not necessarily establish knowing participation by every trader.

Who was responsible? Within a company, different people may control purchasing, finance, VAT returns, banking and commercial relationships. The prosecution must establish the responsibility of the particular defendant.

Does the documentary evidence support HMRC's interpretation? Emails, contracts, accounting records and banking evidence can sometimes look damaging in isolation but have a legitimate explanation when considered in their full commercial context.

Is the prosecution's calculation correct? The alleged VAT loss and later calculations of criminal benefit can involve substantial sums and may require careful forensic examination.

Our team is very familiar with these recurring defence themes, having tested each of them in HMRC investigations and, where necessary, before the courts.

VAT fraud and money laundering

VAT fraud investigations can lead to separate money laundering allegations. If money represents the proceeds of fraud, HMRC or another prosecuting authority may investigate those who received, transferred, concealed or dealt with it. This can significantly broaden an investigation, particularly where money has passed between associated companies, directors, family members or overseas accounts.

We regularly advise clients where a VAT fraud investigation has expanded into parallel money laundering allegations, and we are very aware of how quickly the scope of enquiries can widen once financial tracing begins.

Restraint and confiscation

Financial consequences can arise before a VAT fraud prosecution has been concluded.

The prosecution may seek a restraint order preventing assets from being sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with while the criminal case continues.

Following conviction, confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 can be particularly significant. The prosecution may seek to calculate the financial benefit obtained from the offending and recover assets accordingly.

The figures claimed can substantially exceed the amount an individual believes they personally received. It is therefore important to scrutinise both the legal basis and the financial calculations.

Having handled a number of restraint and confiscation matters under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, we know how vital it is for our clients that we challenge the prosecution's benefit calculation and various assertions rather than simply accept the figures put forward.

Impact on directors and businesses

A criminal investigation can create problems well beyond the potential sentence.

Businesses may have to deal with:

frozen or restricted banking arrangements;

loss of customers or suppliers;

insurer notification requirements;

regulatory or professional consequences;

reputational damage;

management time being diverted into the investigation;

cash-flow pressure;

director disqualification issues; and

difficulties continuing to trade.

Directors also need to be particularly careful about their conduct once an investigation has begun. Deleting messages, altering records, moving assets or attempting to influence witnesses can create additional and potentially very serious problems.

Legal advice should therefore consider both the criminal case and how the business is managed while the investigation continues.

Over the years we have advised many directors and businesses through exactly these pressures, helping them manage the practical impact of an investigation while the underlying criminal case is being dealt with.

Penalties for VAT fraud

Serious VAT fraud can result in substantial prison sentences.

The precise offences charged will depend upon the conduct alleged and may include offences under the Fraud Act 2006, the Value Added Tax Act 1994, common law conspiracy to defraud and money laundering offences under POCA.

Sentence will depend upon factors including the defendant's role, culpability, sophistication of the offending, financial loss and personal circumstances.

Companies may also face prosecution and significant financial penalties.

We have represented clients across the full range of sentencing outcomes in VAT fraud cases, and our experience means we know what mitigating factors are likely to carry real weight with the court. We support our clients through this difficult process and ensure that the strongest mitigation and submissions are put forward to the court on their behalf.

When should you contact a VAT fraud solicitor?

You do not need to wait until you have been charged.

Consider obtaining specialist criminal advice as soon as:

HMRC indicates that it suspects deliberate VAT fraud;

you receive a request to attend an interview under caution;

HMRC searches your home or business;

documents, computers or phones are seized;

another person involved in the business is arrested or interviewed;

you discover that a supplier or customer is under investigation;

your bank account or other assets are frozen; or

you are charged or receive a summons or requisition.

The earlier we become involved, the greater the opportunity to understand the evidence and consider how best to respond.

Many of our clients first contact us at one of these trigger points, and we understand how disorientating that moment can be, which is why we prioritise gaining a clear picture of the position as quickly as possible.