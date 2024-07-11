ARTICLE
11 July 2024

What Is Sauce For The Goose Is Sauce For The Gander: Thakkar And Other Key Dishonesty Cases From 2024 (Video)

GC
Gatehouse Chambers

Contributor

Gatehouse Chambers logo
Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
Explore
In this webinar, Jake Rowley and Jasmine Murphy discuss recent case law on fundamental dishonesty, interim payments, "substantial injustice," and indemnity costs against defendants.
UK Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Jake Rowley
Photo of Jasmine Murphy
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this webinar, Jake Rowley and Jasmine Murphy bring you up to speed on the important principles you need to know from the very latest cases. For example, how does an assertion of fundamental dishonesty affect applications for interim payments and is this being used as a tactic? The first detailed judicial consideration of what "substantial injustice" means and how it applies in practice. And finally, indemnity costs against defendants when an allegation of fundamental dishonesty fails – what are the principles?

Watch a recording of this webinar below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jake Rowley
Jake Rowley
Photo of Jasmine Murphy
Jasmine Murphy
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More