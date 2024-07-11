In this webinar, Jake Rowley and Jasmine Murphy bring you up to speed on the important principles you need to know from the very latest cases. For example, how does an assertion of fundamental dishonesty affect applications for interim payments and is this being used as a tactic? The first detailed judicial consideration of what "substantial injustice" means and how it applies in practice. And finally, indemnity costs against defendants when an allegation of fundamental dishonesty fails – what are the principles?

Watch a recording of this webinar below.

