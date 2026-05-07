Selling Your Business: How A ‘clean Exit’ Is Achievable With W&I Insurance

For many UK business owners, the question of when to sell has moved sharply up the agenda. Recent tax changes have prompted a growing number of individuals to take a fresh look at their exit plans, with many deciding that the window to sell and to do so on favourable terms may be narrower than previously assumed.

For those owners, the focus is no longer just on valuation, but on how to secure a clean, final exit without unexpected risk surfacing years later.

In that context, warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance has become a central part of modern sale processes, particularly where the buyer is private equity. It is often fundamental to achieving what sellers increasingly want from an exit: reduced post‑completion liability, fewer holdbacks and the ability to move on with certainty once the deal is done.

But while W&I insurance is now widely available and frequently expected, it does not deliver those outcomes automatically. As more businesses come to market and deal processes evolve, insurers are placing greater emphasis on how well a business has been prepared for sale and how risks are identified, understood and presented. Getting this right can make the difference between a genuinely clean exit and one where exposure reappears long after completion. Understanding how W&I insurance now operates, and what insurers expect, is therefore an essential part of planning a successful sale.

Almost all W&I policies in the market today are buy‑side policies, reflecting how risk is typically allocated in private equity transactions. At the same time, we are seeing a growing trend of sellers choosing to engage with insurers ahead of a sale and include an indicative or draft W&I policy in the data room. This is commonly referred to as a “stapled” W&I policy, where a buy‑side policy is pre‑arranged by the seller and offered as part of the sale process. This is particularly common in auctions, where it can help shape bidder expectations and bring structure and clarity to the allocation of risk from an early stage.

We are also seeing a more competitive W&I market. While increased competition can allow insurers to engage more flexibly and constructively with transactions and, in practice, may mean that sellers are able to obtain cover with less extensive due diligence than would previously have been required, our view remains that the best outcomes are most often achieved where the underlying diligence has been done properly. Where legal, financial, tax and compliance diligence has been carried out in a focused and organised way, insurers are generally comfortable providing meaningful cover.

This is equally true in more traditional buyer‑run processes. If information is incomplete, rushed, or risks are not clearly identified and explained, insurers are more likely to narrow cover or exclude issues altogether. That, in turn, can shift risk back onto the seller through specific indemnities, pricing adjustments or deferred consideration.

The key point is a simple one. Insurers will support businesses that have taken diligence seriously, but they will not insure uncertainty.

This is particularly relevant in private equity transactions, where there is often an expectation that W&I insurance will sit behind a limited seller liability position. That expectation can be reinforced where a seller has taken a proactive approach to insurance, including by proposing a stapled policy at an early stage.

Handled properly, this approach can strengthen a sale. Clear disclosure, focused seller‑led diligence and a well‑structured data room can help buyers and insurers get comfortable more quickly and reduce the risk of disruption later in the process. Where those elements are missing, uncertainty tends to occur at exactly the wrong moment.

While W&I insurance does respond where appropriate, outcomes depend on what was known, what was investigated and how issues were disclosed at the time of sale. Preparation at the outset remains one of the most important factors in ensuring that insurance performs as expected.

As a result, we are increasingly recommending that sellers start preparing earlier, take a structured approach to diligence and consider insurer engagement as part of their overall transaction strategy. Where stapled W&I is contemplated, this approach is particularly important, as the data room will shape both buyer diligence and underwriting from the outset.

The message in today’s market is a balanced one. W&I insurance remains a valuable tool for sellers, particularly in private equity transactions, but those who invest time upfront, whether or not they pursue a stapled process, are best placed to take advantage of a competitive insurance market and achieve a predictable, efficient outcome.